Donald Trump’s Deadbeat Ways Haunt Him
As his legal troubles mount, Donald Trump is finding it harder & harder to find lawyers willing to help him in court due to the fact that they want to be paid for their work.
As his legal troubles mount, Donald Trump is finding it harder & harder to find lawyers willing to help him in court due to the fact that they want to be paid for their work.
Donald Trump Junior decided to take to Twitter with a rant of posts and express his views on how he feels if daddy Trump still obtained the nuclear codes. This comes after the James Comey’s Senate hearing and his brother Eric Trump said that Democrats aren’t even people. This seems as a usual Trump stunt and a way to protect the Trump reputation at all costs.
Donald Trump and his business are tangled in at least a dozen significant federal and local investigations and lawsuits. Here's the latest on all of them.
Former President Donald Trump endorsed several Florida Republicans in Tuesday's upcoming primary including one of his staunchest supporters, Congressman Matt Gaetz.
Republicans who support former President Trump more than they support the GOP climbed to 41 percent in August, up 7 points from May when 34 percent said they supported Trump more than the party, according to an NBC News poll released Sunday. A slim majority of Republicans, or 50 percent, say they support the party…
The dancers of Star Garden Topless Dive Bar filed a petition Wednesday for a union recognition election, which could lead to being represented by the AFL-CIO-affiliated Actors' Equity Association.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday asked a federal judge to prevent the FBI from continuing to review documents recovered from his Florida estate earlier this month until a neutral special master can be appointed.
A groundswell of Republicans in states across the U.S. are waging a war against environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, framing the fight against the economic strategy as a stance against what they call liberal policies interfering in the free market. Prominent GOP figures including former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis,…
Former president Donald Trump's legal team could soon file a motion to review the documents found in the FBI search at his Florida home. Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.
Millie Bobby Brown is back on Netflix with Enola Holmes 2 as the streamer confirmed the film sequel will make its debut on the platform on Friday, November 4. The Stranger Things star will not be up against demogorgons but will be on the hunt to crack a mystery. Returning to the film series is […]
Trump-backed candidate defeated Wyoming congresswoman in GOP primary on Tuesday
These signal callers are ready to rack up the passing yards and touchdowns when the 2022-23 NFL season kicks off.
Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Former President Donald Trump has had a lifelong habit of collecting things
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their love during a weekend-long wedding celebration in Georgia.
The Biden Administration is cutting it close for student loan borrowers. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says President Joe Biden will make a decision about the status of student loans in "the next week or so."
Serious pregnancy complications are rare in the United States but they still affect thousands of women each year. At least 19 states with abortion restrictions allow exemptions if the mother develops a condition with severe or life-threatening health consequences, but determining whether either situation exists can be a challenging judgment call. Physicians have said they feel new abortion limits are forcing them to let patients with complications deteriorate.
Rep. Dan Crenshaw suggested that the extent to which the Department of Justice went to seize the alleged classified documents from Trump's home has frustrated Republicans.
"In addition, they discussed ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, the need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East region, and joint efforts to deter and constrain Iran’s destabilizing regional activities," the White House said in its description of the call among the four. The White House provided no further details regarding the Middle Eastern portion of the discussion among U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Legal analysts Charles Coleman & Ryan Goodman discuss Trump considering motion for special master to review seized Mar-a-Lago documents and a federal appeals court grants Senator Lindsay Graham temporary reprieve from testifying before Fulton County grand jury.
Donald Trump’s attorneys filed a lawsuit in court on Monday calling for the appointment of an independent party to review the documents retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago estate by FBI agents earlier this month, in a search that revealed the breadth of a federal investigation into the former president’s handling of highly classified materials.