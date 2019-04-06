Donald Trump declares 'our country is full' during visit to Mexico border

Declaring "our country is full," Donald Trump on Friday insisted the US immigration system was overburdened and illegal crossings must be stopped as he inspected a refurbished section of fencing at the Mexican border.

The US president, making a renewed push for border security as a central campaign issue for his 2020 re-election, participated in a briefing on immigration and border security in Calexico before viewing a 2-mile see-through steel-slat barrier that was a long-planned replacement for an older barrier - and not new wall.

"There is indeed an emergency on our southern border," Mr Trump said at the briefing, adding that there had been a sharp uptick in illegal crossings. "It’s a colossal surge and it’s overwhelming our immigration system, and we can’t let that happen. ... We can’t take you anymore. We can’t take you. Our country is full."

As Air Force One touched down in the state, California and 19 other states that are suing Mr Trump over his emergency declaration to build a border wall requested a court order to stop money from being diverted to fund the project.

But Mr Trump, who ratcheted up his hard-line immigration rhetoric in recent weeks, declared that his move, which included vetoing a congressional vote, was necessary.

US President Donald Trump speaks with members of the US Customs and Border Patrol as he tours the border wall between the United States and Mexico in Calexico Credit: AFP More

Also on Friday, House Democrats filed a lawsuit preventing Mr Trump from spending more money than Congress has approved to erect barriers along the southwestern border. Congress approved just under $1.4 billion for work on border barricades. Mr Trump has asserted he can use his powers as chief executive to transfer an additional $6.7 billion to wall construction.

Mr Trump, who earlier in the week threatened to shut down the border over the high numbers of migrants trying to enter the US, appeared to walk back his comments on Thursday. He said on Friday that it was because Mexico had got tougher in stopping an influx of immigrants from moving north.

"Mexico has been absolutely terrific for the last four days," the president said as he left the White House. "I never changed my mind at all. I may shut it down at some point."

The president’s visit came a day after he withdrew his nominee to lead US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Longtime border official Ron Vitiello appeared to be cruising towards confirmation, but Mr Trump said on Friday that he wanted to go in a "tougher direction."

Mr Trump complained about the Flores legal settlement that governs treatment of migrant children and families. He blamed "Judge Flores, whoever you may be", but Flores was an unaccompanied 15-year-old girl from El Salvador.

He also downplayed the claims of people seeking asylum at the border, declaring without evidence that many are gang members while comparing some of their efforts to find safety in the US to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

"It’s a scam, it’s a hoax," Mr Trump said. "I know about hoaxes. I just went through a hoax."

As Trump landed in California, the state’s governor criticised the president’s push for Congress to pass legislation that would tighten asylum rules to make it harder for people to qualify.

"Since our founding, this country has been a place of refuge - a safe haven for people fleeing tyranny, oppression and violence. His words show a total disregard of the Constitution, our justice system, and what it means to be an American," said Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Mr Trump has been increasingly exasperated at his inability to halt the swelling number of migrants entering the US, including thousands who have been released after arriving because border officials have no space for them. Arrests along the southern border have skyrocketed in recent months, and border agents were on track to make 100,000 arrests or denials of entry in March, a 12-year high. More than half of those are families with children, who require extra care.