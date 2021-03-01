  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Is Donald Trump a declining parody or a terrifying threat? Mastio & Lawrence on CPAC 2021

David Mastio and Jill Lawrence, USA TODAY
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Donald Trump emerged from his luxurious Palm Beach exile to wallow in the warmth of devotees at the Conservative Political Action Conference 170 miles away in Orlando. Is he a spent supernova, or a giant barely submerged land mine that could obliterate the landscape at any time? Either way, we've seen our future. There will be no avoiding him. Deputy Editorial Page Editor David Mastio and Commentary Editor Jill Lawrence consider his Sunday speech, all 90-plus minutes:

David: Trump’s CPAC comeback speech revealed a sad little man, angry at local courts and politicians and disappointed in the federal judges he seated, but who “didn’t have the guts or the courage” to bow to him. Trump tried to carry on as if he hadn’t been impeached after the Capitol was ransacked by a mob, but even the lies seemed faintly ridiculous. “We will win. We’ve been doing a lot of winning,” was the wacko fib he launched his speech with, as if he hadn’t cost Republicans control of the House of Representatives, the Senate and the White House. Trump Republicans know that truth.

And even with a golden Trump idol on hand, 45% of CPAC attendees, in the organization’s straw poll, said they’d vote for someone other than the former president in the 2024 Republican primary. That’s a disappointing showing for a man out of the limelight for only a few weeks and way up from 2019, the last time the straw poll was taken, when fewer than 20% were looking for an alternative to Trump.

If he can’t get to 90% support at CPAC, the core of the Trumpian Republican base, he’s going to be weaker nationwide. Maybe Republicans are looking for a new messenger, even if they’ll stick with the redefined platform of Trumpism. That’s the one optimistic takeaway I saw anyway in a crowd happily nodding along to nonsense.

Jill: I had no luck finding any sliver of hope. Trump came out to the strains of Lee Greenwood’s totemic Republican song about being “proud to be an American," and then his whole speech was an attack on America, laced with ad hominem attacks on his enemies, from Joe Biden (cruel, anti-science and not grateful enough to Trump for his COVID shot) to Liz Cheney (“warmonger”), including a callout of every member of Congress who voted to impeach or convict him. That is frightening.

Checking the facts: Trump clings to his election falsehoods at CPAC

Even more frightening was his checklist of voter suppression measures for state legislators — no early voting, “eliminate the insanity of mass ... mail-in voting,” voter ID required, and (cue the outrage) get rid of automatic registration for felons and welfare recipients. Why? Because our election system is worse than a third world nation and, oh yeah, he won, but maybe he didn’t, but he will again. Maybe in 2024.

Fact-checking is a useless exercise for a speech like this one. It was a swollen greatest-hits parade of lies, laughable braggadocio, deliberate double talk, ugly insults, ugly transactionalism and — from the man who tried to overturn an election, incited a deadly riot and is under investigation in many civil and criminal cases — the despicable (from him) claim that "we know that the rule of law is the ultimate safeguard. We affirm that the Constitution means exactly what it says, as written. As written."

Former President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 28, 2021.
Former President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 28, 2021.

Most disastrous first month in history

David: Maybe I am drunk on relief that Trump is no longer in office, but I found a lot to be positive about in the quality of the lies Trump delivered. They were down, way down.

He referred to “Joe Biden’s anti-science school closures,” when every parent who has been awake and home-schooling or hybrid schooling their kids knows who was president when schools closed and when they failed to open this fall. Those are Donald Trump’s school closures, if any president has anything to do with them.

He called Biden’s first month in office the “most disastrous … in modern history.” Please, is that even plausible? It doesn’t take some fact-checking whiz kid to point out that’s not true; it merely takes consciousness, or a look at Biden's approval ratings. If anything, this has been the most boring first month in history. We’re reduced to getting worked up about Neera Tanden’s mean tweets.

Trump says his listeners are going to face “$5, $6, $7" a gallon gas. Yeesh. Gas prices are going to triple? I’ll take that bet.

RINOs are out to “destroy our country itself.” Everyone knows that the Republicans in name only are plotting just that.

I know this is wildly optimistic, but I’ll just say it: Trump is becoming a parody of himself, and his hold on the Republican Party is only going to weaken. Four years is a long time, and without constant access to American brains, Trump is going to fade.

Jill: There were actually a few points on which I found myself nodding in full agreement with Mr. Trump. For instance, when he said that “we’re in the middle of a historic struggle for America’s future, America’s culture, and America’s institutions, borders and most cherished principles,” why yes, yes we are. “Our security, our prosperity and our very identity as Americans is at stake, like perhaps at no other time.” Yes to that, too.

Disinformation pandemic: Fake news victims are using lawsuits to shut down the lies. Can courts cure this plague?

He is the threat. He and those who follow him and believe him when he calls the Republican Party “the party of love.” I truly hope you are right that he is fading. Listening to him echo his Jan. 6 speech, I was haunted by the prospect of more violence, more killing, from those who aren’t satisfied by a conference at an Orlando Hyatt or watching it on TV.

I suppose there is some encouragement in the “mere” 55% support level for Trump in the straw poll, but isn’t second-place Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just a mini-Trump? Together they’ve got 76% of that crowd. Not enough to give me hope. And you know what did better than anyone? Trump’s agenda at 95%. Whatever the heck that means. Sex, lies and racism? Deadly riots fueled by Trump delusions? Corruption and grifting and cozying up to despots? How about potentially criminal, irrefutably fatal dereliction of duty in the face of a pandemic?

No, I’m not over it yet.

I just wish I didn’t have to be reminded of it again. And again. And again.

Trump will be with us, world without end, God help us.

David Mastio, a libertarian conservative, is the deputy editor of USA TODAY's Editorial Page. Jill Lawrence, a center-left liberal, is the commentary editor of USA TODAY. Follow them on Twitter: @DavidMastio and @JillDLawrence

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump CPAC comeback speech showed a sad little man angry at the world

Recommended Stories

  • Gwen Stefani, Cardi B and Kelsea Ballerini to Join iHeartRadio's International Women's Day Celebration

    The one-hour event will feature in-depth interviews with the artists about gender equality and empowering women

  • Trump at CPAC called out his GOP critics and again claimed he won the 2020 election, showing he's still determined to undermine US democracy

    Former President Donald Trump's false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him was at the heart of his Sunday-night speech at CPAC.

  • Donald Trump says he will not start a third party

    President Donald Trump calls for Republican Party unity in a speech at a conservative political conference. Tries to cement his status as the party’s undisputed leader (Mar. 1)

  • WaPo publisher: Biden set to give Saudi crown prince "one free murder" pass on Khashoggi

    Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan on Monday accused President Biden of giving Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a "'one free murder' pass" after U.S. intelligence confirmed that he personally approved the killing of Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.Why it matters: Biden has faced criticisms that the U.S. response to the finding — which includes sanctions on entities implicated in the murder but not on Bin Salman directly — does not square with his campaign pledge to make the Saudi regime “pay the price and make them, in fact, the pariah that they are.”Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The sanctions fall "far short of honoring" Biden's promise, Ryan wrote in a Post op-ed out Monday."American voters took Biden at his word that he would reestablish the United States as a champion of human rights and not allow exceptions based on personal relationships or strategic needs of the moment."Background: Khashoggi was a prominent Saudi journalist and royal insider who became an outspoken critic of MBS in 2017. He fled Saudi Arabia in 2017 and went into self-imposed exile in Virginia, where he wrote columns for the Washington Post that were frequently critical of the regime.His grisly murder in 2018 inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul sparked worldwide outrage.What he's saying: Ryan called on further action from the Biden administration to "show the world that there is stability and continuity in upholding our enduring principles." "We should not make exceptions to favor one brutal dictator over another based on favors they do for us or fears that they might not always respond as we would like them to," Ryan wrote. "How can we be a credible champion of human rights when we demand accountability in one country and are willing to look the other way in another?"The bottom line: Ryan writes: "There is no legal, moral or logical reason to apply sanctions to the lower-level players in this conspiracy, who were following orders, while letting the criminal mastermind get away without consequence."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Czechs send 30,000 police, soldiers to enforce travel limits

    Police and military forces in the Czech Republic set up 500 checkpoints across the country as one of the European Union's hardest-hit nations marked the first anniversary of its coronavirus outbreak on Monday by significantly limiting free movement. Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the measure’s goal was to prevent the country's hospitals from collapsing under the stress of caring for COVID-19 patients. Since the Czech Republic registered the first three people infected with coronavirus on March 1 last year, the nation of 10.7 million has see over 1.24 million confirmed cases with 20,469 deaths.

  • Anya Taylor-Joy Stuns at the 2021 Golden Globes

    She's the definitely the queen tonight.

  • Sen. Tom Cotton: Immigration surge is a disaster of President Biden’s own making

    Sen. Tom Cotton R-Ark., discusses Trump CPAC speech, immigration and the coronavirus stimulus bill.

  • Chrissy Teigen Shares Rare Photo of Her Afterparty Dress from 2013 Wedding to John Legend

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend tied the knot in Lake Cuomo, Italy in September 2013

  • G League: Nico Mannion’s 25 points leads Santa Cruz to another win in Orlando bubble

    In another victory for the Santa Cruz Warriors, Nico Mannion recorded a new career-high with 25 points against the Long Island Nets on Saturday night.

  • Prince Harry tells Oprah he worried royal history would repeat itself

    "I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side," he said in a clip released ahead of a TV interview.

  • Kremlin critic Navalny moved to penal colony outside Moscow to serve jail term

    Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a penal colony outside Moscow to serve his prison sentence, a public commission said on Sunday, weeks after he returned to Russia after being poisoned. Navalny's whereabouts had been unknown since Thursday when his allies learned that he was transferred out of one of Moscow's most infamous jails to an undisclosed location. He has been transferred to a penal colony in the Vladimir region, the Moscow Public Monitoring Commission that defends the rights of prisoners and has access to people in custody, said on its website.

  • John Rich: Vox’s critique of Dolly Parton's 'dark side’ is ‘off the rails’

    The country music artist reacts to a Vox article criticizing Dolly Parton for staying silent on politics.

  • Vanessa Bryant Has Sharp Words for Evan Rachel Wood for Commenting on Rape Allegations Against Her Late Husband

    Vanessa Bryant is defending her late husband Kobe Bryant against past rape allegations. Earlier today on her Instagram story, Vanessa slammed Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood for a tweet she wrote just hours after Kobe and Gianna’s death was announced and that labeled him a “rapist,” to which the mother called “vile” and “disturbing.” Wood’s […]

  • Jason Bateman Spends Golden Globes Night At Jennifer Aniston's House

    The "Ozark" nominee set up shop at the "Friends" alum's abode with his daughters, and Aniston made a brief cameo.

  • 3 possible cuts from other teams who could help the Texans

    The Houston Texans will need to turn over every stone to find advantages in 2021. Here are three potential cuts across the NFL who could help Houston.

  • Welcome back: Optimism abounds as MLB's spring includes fans

    Brian Delaney checked his ticket, found his seats and then sat down for a minute in the sunshine. It wasn't a typical late February day in Arizona — a little cool, a little breezy — but Delaney didn't complain a bit. “You ever been through a Colorado winter?” the Colorado Rockies fan said with a grin.

  • Why Zendaya Skipped the 2021 Golden Globes for 'Malcolm & Marie'

    Imagine the fashion we missed. 😩

  • Montrezl Harrell with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors

    Montrezl Harrell (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors, 02/28/2021

  • FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization for Third COVID-19 Vaccine

    FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization for Third COVID-19 VaccinePR NewswireSILVER SPRING, Md. 27, 2021Action Advances Fight Against COVID-19, Follows Comprehensive Evaluation of Available Safety, Effectiveness and Manufacturing Quality Information by FDA Career Scientists, Input from External ExpertsSILVER SPRING, Md.

  • New England power fight foreshadows divisive clean energy future

    It wasn’t his first choice, but Sean Mahoney isn’t fighting a 150-mile proposed power line sending Canadian hydropower to New England as part of the region’s climate-change goals.Why he matters: Mahoney, a senior expert at the nonprofit Conservation Law Foundation who lives in Maine, is seeking to compromise in a bitter battle over the proposal. Expect more fights like this as President Biden and other political leaders pursue zero-carbon economies over the next 30 years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up fast: Last week, opponents of the $1 billion project got state approval to move forward with a referendum that would effectively kill the power line, if approved by either the Maine legislature or voters. This development poses “significant risk” to the project, according to ClearView Energy Partners, a nonpartisan research firm.What they’re saying: Mahoney said his organization is not opposing the project because the developer made concessions, including financial support for low-income customers, electric-car funding and land conservation.He’s also not fighting it because the line would force some closure of power plants fueled by natural gas, which are the region’s primary electricity source but also contribute to climate change.“Could it have been better? Do we wish it had been a different project with solar, wind and batteries? Absolutely. But this was the reality,” said Mahoney, executive vice president of the foundation.“We’re going to leave our kids and our grandkids with a mess if we don’t make the hard choices.”Where it stands: Responding to a request from Massachusetts as part of its climate goals, Avangrid proposed the project and has begun construction on parts of it, which will send existing hydropower from Quebec through Maine to flow into New England’s grid.Controversy is swirling around 53 miles in Maine’s Western forest, which is used for logging but also recreational purposes. The line requires 54 feet of newly cleared land along that route.Through the public referendum, legislation and lawsuits, some environmental groups and natural-gas companies are — for different reasons — fighting the project.How it works: Electricity is core to climate change action in two ways. Getting as many parts of our economy as possible — like cars, manufacturing and heating — running on electricity makes it easier to clean up those sectors because of increasingly affordable clean electricity.That goal depends on another one: ensuring that electricity is both clean and available. This requires additional planning and constructing way more transmission lines connecting clean energy to heavily populated areas.The big picture: This New England project is the latest strange bedfellows fight over energy infrastructure in America.NIMBYism — not in my backyard — opposition crops up for almost everything because of the general aversion to disruption to one’s home.Although oil and gas facilities have traditionally faced the brunt of energy NIMBYism, rapidly growing renewables aren't immune to it despite helping to combat climate change.This Maine project only exists because another one — called Northern Pass, which would have gone through New Hampshire — failed under similar opposition.These fights look easy compared to a 700-mile power line that would have sent wind power from America’s central plains to its east coast. It failed too, as WSJ reporter Russell Gold writes in his book, Superpower.The intrigue: The strange bedfellows lined up on either side of the Maine project have the makings of a blockbuster drama — if Hollywood found electricity exciting.Environmental groups are divided. The Sierra Club and some local groups oppose it because of the inclusion of existing Canadian hydropower over wind and solar, as well as concerns about forest impact.NextEra Energy, the world’s largest producer of wind and solar, is fighting the project. It operates two natural-gas plants in the region.One opposition group is trying to shield its anonymous donors.Developers include Hydro-Quebec, a provincial government-owned utility whose track record with Canada’s indigenous people is mixed at best, and Central Power Maine, which received the lowest score in a residential consumer satisfaction survey of U.S. utilities.Corporations on both sides are pouring millions into the fight, with the developers so far vastly outspending opponents, according to state disclosures.The bottom line: Despite opponents’ arguments otherwise, the Maine Public Utilities Commission concluded in 2019 that the transmission line would reduce greenhouse gas emissions and electricity costs in the region.What’s next: Environmental groups may try to pressure Biden to further review the project. “This is something that deserves a close look by the new administration,” said Sue Ely, an attorney for one of the local groups opposing the project, Natural Resources Council of Maine.What we’re watching: In another strange bedfellow’s twist, the new administration has so far indicated, via a legal filing, that it agrees with the last one when it comes to this project: It supports it.Editor's note: Amy Harder is vice president of publishing at Breakthrough Energy, a network of investment vehicles, philanthropic programs, policy advocacy, and other activities committed to scaling the technologies needed to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. She is launching a new journalism initiative there. Previously full time at Axios, Amy is now writing her Harder Line column monthly as an outside contributor.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.