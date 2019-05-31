Donald Trump defends tariffs on Mexico as stock markets reel





Donald Trump has defended his decision to impose new tariffs on Mexico as stock markets worldwide were rattled by fears of an escalation in trade tensions.

“Mexico has taken advantage of the United States for decades,” Trump tweeted. “Because of the Dems, our Immigration Laws are BAD. Mexico makes a FORTUNE from the U.S., have for decades, they can easily fix this problem. Time for them to finally do what must be done!”

On Thursday Trump announced that he was placing a 5% tariff on “every single good coming into the United States from Mexico” starting on 10 June, to pressure the country to do more to curb immigration into the US.

The tariffs will rise by 5% each month until it reaches 25% in October if the number of people crossing the border doesn’t “come down substantially”, the White House acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, said.

The Trump administration’s decision led to a sell-off in stock markets around the world. In the US the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 355 points, or 1.4%, in early trading. In London the FTSE 100 dropped 0.8% as all the European markets fell.

Mexico is the US’s largest trading partner. Last year it sent about $346.5bn of goods such as avocados, tomatoes, clothes and cars across the border. A 5% tariff would amount to a tax increase of more than $17bn that will largely be passed on to US consumers.

The Business Roundtable, one of Washington’s most influential lobby groups, called the decision a grave error.

“Business Roundtable strongly urges the administration not to move forward with these tariffs, which would create significant economic disruption and tax US workers, farmers, consumers and businesses,” it said in a statement.

“Unilateral tariffs on all Mexican imports will not solve the urgent problems of securing our border and fixing our broken immigration system. We urge the administration to engage constructively with our neighbors and allies to resolve trade, migration and security issues in ways that will benefit Americans, not cause economic damage.”





Tariffs are border taxes charged on foreign imports. Importers pay them upon entry to the customs agency of the country or bloc imposing them.

Tariffs can be levied in different ways. It can be a flat-rate tariff linked to weight, or calculated as a proportion of the overall value of the goods. It can also be a mixture of both. A country can set a quota, enabling a certain volume of a product to flow in before a higher tariff rate kicks in.

Tariffs raise money for governments, but are primarily used to raise the price of foreign goods, protecting domestic producers from global competition.



Countries signed up to the World Trade Organization (WTO) must impose tariffs at the same level for all other WTO-member trading partners under the organisation’s “most favoured nation” rule – unless they secure alternative deals with particular countries or trading blocs.

Trump’s move comes as the US, Mexico and Canada are still negotiating the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a trade pact to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta). The potential collapse of the ratification of USMCA and fears that Trump will use tariffs to further other political aims sent stocks, bonds and the price of oil lower on Friday.