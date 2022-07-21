Donald Trump’s Defense Lawyer Alina Habba Sued by Employee For Yelling N-word

Newsmax

Donald Trump’s new favorite New Jersey criminal defense lawyer, Alina Habba, was sued Tuesday by a Black former legal assistant who quit after being allegedly tormented by the way her boss would loudly and repeatedly sing the n-word while listening to rap.

And according to the lawsuit, Habba earlier this year lost her cool when she suffered a legal defeat to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is Black, by angrily shouting, “I hate that black bitch!”

A tipster alerted The Daily Beast to the lawsuit Wednesday evening, and we confirmed that the lawsuit was filed in New Jersey’s Middlesex County.

Habba did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Habba, a young and attractive lawyer with a fearsome TV personality and aggressive courtroom personality, has become the go-to defense attorney for former President Donald Trump in several lawsuits targeting him and his family company. According to several sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, fellow lawyers representing Trump don’t get along with her caustic approach.

Habba has fiercely attacked New York’s AG, who is currently investigating the Trump Organization for bank and insurance fraud in a years-long probe that appears to be approaching a decisive conclusion. And she is expected to represent the president and his company at a trial next week that seeks to prove Trump personally directed his security guards to attack protesters outside his corporate headquarters in Manhattan.

According to the lawsuit, Na’syia Drayton was a legal assistant and the only African-American employee at Habba Madaio & Associates, the small New Jersey firm which is based in the same town that’s home to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. Although she could not be reached Wednesday night, her name appears in unrelated New York court documents as a person associated with Habba’s firm.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

