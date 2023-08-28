Donald Trump defense, special counsel Jack Smith spar over D.C. trial date

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump arrive at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse for a status hearing on a potential start date for the federal election interference trial in Washington on Monday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Donald Trump are in federal court in Washington on Monday, sparring with special counsel Jack Smith over a start date for the election interference case against the former president.

Trump is not present, but his defense will attempt to push the trial back to April 2026, well past the 2024 election in which Trump is seeking the GOP nomination. Smith has called for a Jan. 2 start date, coinciding with the start of the Republican primaries.

Early in the hearing, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said neither proposal is acceptable as they fall outside the federal court's typical timelines.

Among the concerns laid out by Trump's team is the potential conflict with other cases, such as the classified documents case against him in Florida. The defense also said it needs more time to review the evidence in the election interference case.

Chutkan was critical of a two-year delay, telling Trump's attorneys they are not "entitled to unlimited preparation time."

Smith has opposed delaying the trial beyond the election, stating in a six-page filing that all of Trump's "purported concerns" can be addressed by moving jury selection up and starting the trial quickly.

Smith and Chutkan may also have an interest in starting the trial sooner to protect the jury pool. Chutkan has warned Trump about a series of inflammatory statements relating to the case as they may "taint the jury pool or intimidate potential witnesses."

Former President Donald Trump is currently the only defendant in the election interference case in Washington. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

Trump is the only defendant named in this case, but the indictment mentions six unindicted co-conspirators. He is accused of methodically using false claims of voter fraud to attempt to get state and local officials to subvert legitimate election results and dismiss electors and swap them with fraudulent electors.

Monday's hearing is taking place as Trump's former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is appearing in an Atlanta courtroom in a separate case related to election interference.

Meadows is seeking to move his case to federal court. He is among 19 co-defendants, including Trump, in that case.

They are set to be arraigned on Sept. 6.