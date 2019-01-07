Donald Trump to deliver TV address to nation and visit US-Mexico border as shutdown stand-off intensifies

Donald Trump, the US president, will deliver his address at 9pm EST on Tuesday - Bloomberg

Donald Trump will address the nation on Tuesday and visit the US-Mexico border on Thursday to highlight his demands for a border wall as the government remains partially shut down.

Newly empowered Democrats in the House of Representatives are stepping up pressure on Mr Trump and Republican lawmakers to reopen the government, which has been closed more than a fortnight.

Mr Trump said he would discuss the "Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border" at 9 pm EST. He maintains that more than $5 billion for a wall is necessary to secure the border.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted on Monday that Mr Trump will use the visit to "meet with those on the front lines of the national security and humanitarian crisis".

As the shutdown lurched into a third week, many Republicans watched nervously from the sidelines as hundreds of thousands of federal workers went without pay and government disruptions hit the lives of ordinary Americans.

US President Donald Trump posts a poster on Instagram reading 'The Wall is Coming' in the style of Game of Thrones Credit: Instagram More

Mr Trump has offered to build the barrier with steel rather than concrete, billing that as a concession to Democrats' objections to a solid wall. They "don't like concrete, so we'll give them steel," he has said.

But the Democrats have made clear they see a wall as immoral and ineffective and prefer other types of border security funded at already agreed-upon levels.

White House officials affirmed Mr Trump's funding request in a letter to Capitol Hill after a meeting Sunday with senior congressional aides led by Vice President Mike Pence at the White House complex yielded little progress.

The letter from Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russell Vought sought funding for a "steel barrier on the Southwest border."

The White House said the letter, as well as details provided during the meeting, sought to answer Democrats' questions about the funding request.

Democrats, though, said the administration still failed to provide a full budget of how it would spend the billions requested for the wall from Congress.

Mr Trump campaigned on a promise that Mexico would pay for the wall, but Mexico has refused.

The administration letter includes a request for $800 million for "urgent humanitarian needs," a reflection of the growing anxiety over migrants traveling to the border - which the White House said Democrats raised in the meetings.

And it repeats some existing funding requests for detention beds and security officers, which have already been panned by Congress and would likely find resistance among House Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi intends to begin passing individual bills to reopen agencies in the coming days, starting with the Treasury Department to ensure Americans receive their tax refunds.

That effort is designed to squeeze Senate Republicans, some of whom are growing increasingly anxious about the extended shutdown.

Among the Republicans expressing concern was Susan Collins, the senator for Maine, who said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should take up bills from the Democratic-led House.