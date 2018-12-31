Donald Trump, Democrats deadlocked on government shutdown as 2019 approaches

WASHINGTON – Near the dawn of a new year, President Donald Trump and Congress entered the 10th day of the partial government shutdown Monday with no end in sight.

Trump hunkered down in the White House on New Year's Eve, blaming Democrats for the budget impasse that centers on his demands that a bill to keep government agencies funded also include money for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"I’m in the Oval Office. Democrats, come back from vacation now and give us the votes necessary for Border Security, including the Wall," Trump tweeted on Monday.

Congressional Democrats said they will not support the wall, which they say is wasteful and unnecessary.

No meetings are scheduled between the two sides.

"Our negotiations are at an impasse at the moment," said Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, speaking on CBS' "Face The Nation." "I wish it were not so. But we've got to move away from the blame game."

Trump, meanwhile, pushed back on comments from former Chief of Staff John Kelly that the administration long ago abandoned plans for an all concrete wall on the Mexican border, saying some parts will be steel slat fencing.

"Some areas will be all concrete but the experts at Border Patrol prefer a Wall that is see through (thereby making it possible to see what is happening on both sides)," Trump tweeted. "Makes sense to me!"

Trump has refused to sign any kind of spending bill that does not include more than $5 billion for the wall and border security measures. The last spending bill expired at midnight Dec. 21, starting the latest shutdown of certain government agencies.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who had lunch with Trump on Sunday at the White House, pushed an idea that he said could be the basis for a compromise. He suggested that Democrats sign off on $5 billion for "border security-slash-wall" in exchange for agreement by Republicans to help young immigrants known as "Dreamers" who were brought to the country illegally by their parents.

"I don't see Democrats giving us more money, unless they get something," Graham told reporters at the White House.

He added that Trump seemed "open-minded" about such a deal, but did not commit to it.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Trump maintained his demand for a border wall, calling it essential for border security.

Democrats call the wall a waste of time and money, and said personnel and technology were better ways to address border security. They have highlighted Trump's statement earlier this month that he would be more than willing to shut down the government over a border wall.

Justin Goodman, a spokesman for Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, said Democrats back three proposals that include "smart and effective border security," and Schumer "has repeatedly urged the President to take one of those to end the Trump Shutdown.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump, Democrats deadlocked on government shutdown as 2019 approaches