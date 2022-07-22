Donald Trump did not want to use the word ‘peace’ in tweet on Jan. 6, witnesses say
Sarah Matthews, the former White House deputy press secretary, said former President Trump did not want to use the word ‘peace’ in tweets on Jan. 6.
The official House Republicans account accused one of its staffers of being "another liar and pawn in Pelosi's witch-hunt."
The Jan. 6 committee has done a splendid job establishing Trump's misconduct. But so far, it's not enough for a court of law.
A study led by an Ohio State researcher found that nearly nine of 10 abortions in Ohio from 2020 to 2021 occurred after six weeks of pregnancy.
Vaccines weren't available and treatment options were limited when Donald Trump contracted COVID in 2020. Things are far different for Joe Biden.
Your favorite Bengals pregame bar has a fresh new mural for the highly anticipated Super Bowl follow-up season. Check it out!
"I hope I get to at least make a cameo," Selma Blair added of the upcoming Legally Blonde 3, which Reese Witherspoon is returning to star in and produce, with a script by Mindy Kaling
Two members of Congress wrote that Eric Greitens’ RINO-hunting ad promoted political violence and was “certainly un-American.”
Democrats say that, despite their anger at Sen. Joe Manchin for blocking major parts of Democrats' agenda, they don't want to boot him from the party.
Kinzinger said "he cannot imagine how this democracy survives long-term" if the Trump administration isn't held accountable for January 6.
"You can tell @imkevinhart has been waiting to slap the s-- out of me."
During Thursday’s primetime hearing of the Jan. 6 House select committee, unused footage from President Donald Trump’s address on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, was revealed to the public for the first time. In the raw video, the former president reportedly deviated from the prepared script and repeated false claims that the election had been stolen.
Reps. Elaine Luria and Adam Kinzinger, who will lead questioning in the closing summer hearing of the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday night, are from different parties but agree emphatically on one thing: The investigation into the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is worth sacrificing their political careers. Luria, a Democrat first elected in 2018, is facing a difficult reelection in a Virginia swing district that was redrawn to be more Republican. Kinzinger, a Republican who's a pariah to some in his party because of his condemnation of former President Donald Trump, decided not to seek another term in his Illinois district.
NASCAR Kyle Busch's wife Samantha tweeted a throwback photo of his lobster trophy at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2015.
Record inflation has left North Jersey animal shelters full with more people unable to afford their current pets or to adopt new ones.
Prosecutors used Steve Bannon's recent offer to testify before the House January 6 panel to underscore his months of stonewalling and defiance.
Democratic U.S. Representative Elaine Luria's stint on Thursday leading the questioning at a prime-time hearing into the assault on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump will be the highest-profile moment of her four-year-old legislative career. The former Navy commander was part of a class of Democrats first elected to Congress in 2018 on a "blue wave" of liberal outrage over Trump's conduct in the White House. The moderate hopes her turn in the spotlight won't dim her standing with constituents in Virginia Beach, Virginia, as she defends her seat, one of the most competitive in the House of Representatives this year and the kind of seat her party needs to hold if it's going to limit Republican gains in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking all things related to the 2022 midterm elections. You can expect this newsletter in your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday leading up to November’s election. Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood (mgreenwood@thehill.com), Julia Manchester (jmanchester@thehill.com), and Caroline Vakil (cvakil@thehill.com). Trump, Pence wage proxy war in Arizona It’s Donald Trump vs. Mike…
National security officials were begging the former president to take action. He was too busy calling Senators to ask them to help steal the election
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Champion runner Caster Semenya heads into this year’s world championships with virtually no chance […] The post Caster Semenya, who declined hormone treatments, is running a race she’s expected to lose appeared first on TheGrio.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin might resume his tactics of nuclear blackmail in order to stall a potential Ukrainian counteroffensive, the U.S-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its July 19 report.