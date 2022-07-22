Donald Trump did not want to use the word ‘peace’ in tweet on Jan. 6, witnesses say

Reuters

Democratic U.S. Representative Elaine Luria's stint on Thursday leading the questioning at a prime-time hearing into the assault on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump will be the highest-profile moment of her four-year-old legislative career. The former Navy commander was part of a class of Democrats first elected to Congress in 2018 on a "blue wave" of liberal outrage over Trump's conduct in the White House. The moderate hopes her turn in the spotlight won't dim her standing with constituents in Virginia Beach, Virginia, as she defends her seat, one of the most competitive in the House of Representatives this year and the kind of seat her party needs to hold if it's going to limit Republican gains in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.