Donald Trump may have struggled to Make America Great Again but it has not been for the lack of saying it.

For the president has been tracked using his most famous catchphrase 1,977 times since bursting onto the US political scene.

All of Mr Trump’s 13,001,776 words spoken as a politician during 1,899 speeches and in 55,023 Tweets have been collated by the tebsite factba.se.

In addition to forcing home his Make America Great Again message, Mr Trump is deeply committed to using the word ‘great’, which had appeared 42,244 times by 20 October.

The database shows that Mr Trump first mentioned the Make America Great Again phrase, which has been emblazoned on red caps since he first ran for president, back in a January 2012 tweet.

And he first used it as a slogan in a November 2012 tweet.

The president has also made it part of his controversial rhetoric to come up with nicknames for his political opponents.

My @foxandfriends interview discussing the "Make America Great Again" Texas filing and the Iowa caucus http://t.co/HwnskYQT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2012

One of the president’s closing arguments to American voters is that he thinks Joe Biden’s campaign has been taken over by “left-wing” forces.

Mr Trump has complained about the “radical left” 796 times, while mentioning “socialist” fears 399 times and has used the term “communist” 136 times.

During recent campaign stops Mr Trump has also reminded voters that his administration has built 400 miles of border wall.

And the president has been so keen on the subject that he has mentioned it 6605 times during his political career.

Mr Trump has been accused of using dangerous and racist rhetoric, and the data appears backs that up.

The president has used the word “strong” 7386 times, “hate” 1674 times, “dangerous” 1448 times, and “violence” 528 times.

The president has also referred to “illegal aliens” 205 times, “immigrants” 573 times, “rapists” 26 times and “animals “108” times.

Mr Trump has also not shied away from some of his biggest controversies and has referred to “Russia” 2969 times and “hoax” 754 times.

Earlier this year ABC News found 54 cases of assault, violence or allegations of assault, where Mr trump’s name was invoked.

“There’s been a fairly long history, since he got back into the election, of him basically using hate speech to promote his ideas,” Michael Waltman, associate professor in the department of communication at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill told USA Today.

“His immigration policy is grounded largely in xenophobia. He has said really horrific things about Mexicans. He’s done some pretty horrific things to Mexicans.”

