Donald Trump disavows lobbyist who claimed to have ties to his White House

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is warning allies against a lobbyist who claims to have direct ties to him and his administration.

"I don’t know, to the best of my knowledge, a man named Michael Esposito," Trump tweeted. "I don’t like him using my name to build his consulting company, or whatever. Please advise his clients and Administration officials accordingly."

Trump learned about Esposito's claims through one of his least favorite news sources, The Washington Post.

In a story posted on Friday afternoon, the Post reported that, in pitches to prospective clients, Esposito claimed “an open line of communication to the President of the United States” and his advisers, including members of his family.

....I don’t like him using my name to build his consulting company, or whatever. Please advise his clients and Administration officials accordingly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2019

"Some of those very people, however, told The Post that Esposito’s claims are greatly embellished – or simply not true," the newspaper said.

Trump claims he has canceled White House subscriptions to The Washington Post, but someone obviously told him about this story.

Hence the Monday tweet.

"Many people say they know me, claiming to be 'best friends' and really close etc., when I don’t know these people at all," Trump tweeted. "This happens, I suppose, to all who become President."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michael Esposito: Trump disavows lobbyist who claims White House ties