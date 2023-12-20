Donald Trump disqualified from Colorado's primary ballot, state high court rules

WASHINGTON − Colorado's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that former President Donald Trump may not appear on that state's presidential primary ballot next year, marking the first time a court has embraced a theory that the former president disqualified himself from a second term by attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

"President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president," the state court wrote in an unsigned opinion. "Because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the election code for the secretary to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot."

The Colorado court, which voted 4-3, said it would stay its own ruling until early January, giving Trump time to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump is almost certain to do so, which would put a historic question before the nation's highest court − and once again put the legal issues swirling around the former president in the hands of the justices.

Broadly at issue is the wording of the Constitution's insurrection clause and whether Trump incited an insurrection when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

A Colorado district judge last month held that Trump had "engaged in an insurrection" by inciting the mob that stormed that U.S. Capitol but that the provision of the 14th Amendment that disqualifies certain officials involved with insurrection did not apply to a president.

But the Colorado Supreme Court reversed that holding.

"We do not reach these conclusions lightly," the court wrote. "We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach."

That reaction was swift.

"Unsurprisingly, the all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump, supporting a Soros-funded, left-wing group’s scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden by removing President Trump’s name from the ballot and eliminating the rights of Colorado voters to vote for the candidate of their choice," Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Cheung vowed that Trump would "swiftly" appeal to the Supreme Court.

Doing so would halt the practical effect of the state court's decision and state officials would continue to be required to include Trump's name on the ballot until the U.S. Supreme Court rules.

The Colorado court is the first state to explicitly rule against Trump on the issue. Courts in several other states − including Minnesota, Michigan and New Hampshire − have shot down similar legal claims in recent weeks.

The Colorado lawsuit, filed by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, is one of dozens pending across the nation.

''The court’s decision today affirms what our clients alleged in this lawsuit: that Donald Trump is an insurrectionist who disqualified himself from office," said CREW President Noah Bookbinder. "It is not only historic and justified, but is necessary to protect the future of democracy in our country."

Republicans condemn decision, progressive groups back state court

Trump himself, who has repeatedly attacked the 14th Amendment lawsuits in recent months, said nothing about the decision during a Tuesday campaign rally in Waterloo, Iowa. He let the Republican apparatus do the talking for him.

Several Republicans moved quickly to condemn the ruling. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said the decision "is nothing but a thinly veiled partisan attack" and that he trusts the U.S. Supreme Court to set it aside.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said on the X social media site: "The U.S. has put sanctions on other countries for doing exactly what the Colorado Supreme Court has done today."

Vivek Ramaswamy, one of Trump's opponents for the Republican presidential nomination, also condemned the ruling, and called on rivals Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie to do the same. Ramaswamy said he would pull out of the Colorado primary if the decision stands, and said other candidates should do the same.

Christie did speak out quickly to criticize the ruling, even though he has repeatedly attacked the former president as unfit to return to the office.

"I do not believe Donald Trump should be prevented from being President of the United States by any court," Christie said at a New Hampshire event. "I think he should be prevented from being President of the United States by the voters of this country."

Progressive organizations, however, praised the decision, and said the Colorado Supreme Court is standing up for the rule of law.

"Today is a victory not only for the rule of law and the Constitution, but for everyone who still believes propaganda doesn’t change the plain meaning of words that our elected officials swear in their oaths of office,” said Sara Loflin, executive director of ProgressNow Colorado, an advocacy organization.

Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat from Colorado, defended the state high court decision on X, posting that the Constitution "protects the right to vote and bars candidates who abuse the process or engage in insurrection. Donald Trump has done both."

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Colorado Supreme Court decision kicks Trump off the ballot in state