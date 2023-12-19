Donald Trump disqualified from Colorado's primary ballot, state high court rules

WASHINGTON − Colorado's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that former President Donald Trump may not appear on that state's presidential primary ballot next year, embracing a theory that the former president disqualified himself from a second term by attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

"President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under section three," the state court wrote in an unsigned opinion. "Because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the election code for the secretary to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot."

The Colorado court, which voted 4-3, said it would stay its own ruling until early January, giving Trump time to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

At issue is the wording of the Constitution's insurrection clause and whether courts may even intervene if Trump has otherwise met the requirements to appear on Colorado’s primary ballot and whether Trump indeed incited an insurrection when his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

A Colorado district judge last month held that Trump had "engaged in an insurrection" by inciting the mob that stormed that U.S. Capitol but that the provision of the 14th Amendment that disqualifies certain officials involved with insurrection did not apply to a president.

Colorado is the first state to succeed. Courts in several other states − including Minnesota, Michigan and New Hampshire − have shot down similar legal claims in recent weeks.

The Colorado lawsuit, filed by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, is one of dozens pending across the nation that rely on a post-Civil War-era clause of the 14th Amendment to bar anyone who "engaged in insurrection" after taking an oath to uphold the Constitution from holding higher office again.

