Donald Trump drops $500 million lawsuit accusing Michael Cohen of cashing in on fictionalized story

WASHINGTON − Former President Donald Trump has abandoned a lawsuit seeking $500 million from his former attorney, Michael Cohen, over his earnings from a memoir about their relationship.

A Florida federal judge ordered the case closed Friday. Trump brought the lawsuit in April, arguing that Cohen gave "fictionalized accounts" of interactions with Trump that were barred by a confidentiality agreement through Cohen's 2020 book, Disloyal: A Memoir.

The move comes as Trump faces criminal charges in New York tied to his alleged role in a scheme to buy the silence of multiple women ahead of the 2016 presidential election, including of adult film star Stormy Daniels. Daniels has since publicly stated she had an affair with Trump, which he has denied.

Cohen ultimately ended his relationship with Trump, and pleaded guilty in 2018 to playing a role in the alleged hush money scheme. He went on to serve prison time and write his book.

Trump accused Cohen of breaching his duty as Trump's lawyer, violating the pair's contract, and unjustly enriching himself, including by telling "fictionalized information" about Trump's personal and business life. The former president was seeking damages in an amount to be determined at trial, which he said were "expected to substantially exceed Five Hundred Million Dollars ($500,000,000)."

The New York hush money case against Trump is one of several prosecutions he faces, including federal and state charges tied to interference with the 2020 presidential election.

Attorneys for Trump and Cohen didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump drops $500 million lawsuit against former lawyer Michael Cohen