Donald Trump and E Jean Carroll may face off in court again Monday in defamation trial

Donald Trump and E Jean Carroll could face off in a New York courtroom once again on Monday in her defamation trial against the ex-president. The former US president’s motorcade arrived to the courthouse just before 9am ET.

Trump attended the Manhattan federal court proceedings two days last week including on 17 January, when the former Elle writer described how his 2019 denials of her rape claim smeared her reputation. Carroll’s testimony marked the first time she confronted him in a courtroom.

Trump’s reaction to Carroll’s testimony was characterized by repeated outbursts, spurring Lewis Kaplan to warn that the ex-president would be booted from court if he refused to behave. Trump’s response was to taunt the judge, setting the stage for yet another potential showdown between the veteran jurist and bombastic 2024 Republican presidential candidate if he acts out again.

“Mr Trump has the right to be present here. That right can be forfeited, and it can be forfeited if he is disruptive, which is what has been reported to me, and if he disregards court orders.

“Mr Trump, I hope I don’t have to consider excluding you from the trial … I understand you are probably very eager for me to do that,” Kaplan warned last week.

“I would love it, I would love it,” Trump replied, gesturing.

“I know you would, you just can’t control yourself in this circumstance, apparently.”

This ongoing trial is Carroll’s second defamation trial against Trump. A jury in May found the former US president liable of sexual abuse and defamation, voting to award Carroll $5m in damages.

Carroll claimed Trump raped her around late 1995 or 1996, in the dressing room of a tony Manhattan department store. She went public with her claim in 2019 when a portion of her book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal, was published in New York magazine.

Carroll first sued Trump in 2019 over his subsequent denials. She sued him again in 2022 when New York’s Adult Survivors Act allowed her to file suit over the sexual assault and defamatory statements he made when no longer president.

That second lawsuit went on trial this spring. Kaplan determined that the jury’s findings – that he sexually abused and defamed her – would be accepted as fact in this trial. This means the jury is only weighing damages.