Donald Trump Has An Election Take That Democrats Would Probably Support

Donald Trump has a take on upcoming elections that will likely get more support from Democrats than Republicans.

The former president released a statement through his spokesperson Liz Harrington on Wednesday suggesting that “if we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020,” Republicans will not be voting in 2022 or 2024.

“If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ‘22 or ‘24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do.” - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/eZAPCPIUu1 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 13, 2021

Trump’s statement followed a Georgia state judge dismissing a lawsuit alleging that officials in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta, had counted fraudulent ballots during last November’s election.

Still, Trump’s words may not be an empty threat, according to NBC News correspondent Sahil Kapur, who noted on Twitter that “the same fabricated claims of fraud arguably depressed GOP turnout in the Georgia runoffs and helped Democrats win the Senate.”

That's hardly an empty threat. The same fabricated claims of fraud arguably depressed GOP turnout in the Georgia runoffs and helped Democrats win the Senate. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 13, 2021

Naturally, many non-fans of the former president happily endorsed the idea of Trump supporters sitting out the next two elections.

For once, I completely support President Trump https://t.co/i3Xo2eqFtw — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 13, 2021

Don’t threaten me with a good time https://t.co/1PFuiqUVhV — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 13, 2021

An interesting strategic challenge for the Republican Party. https://t.co/eVYJawvFnW — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) October 13, 2021

"Presidential Election Fraud of 2020" doesn't exist. Therefore it can't be solved. Therefore Republicans won't be voting.



Good. #DontGetHappyhttps://t.co/IfYbjEZblE — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) October 13, 2021

I think this is incredibly important and I absolutely support any republicans who want to stay home in 2022 and 2024!!! https://t.co/pEZbAj3OcO — At the Mountains of Mattness (@drmattdambrosio) October 13, 2021

Still, some had concerns.

What worries me is Republicans refusing to vote AND still insisting on maintaining power. https://t.co/GWTDy2Ifaa — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) October 13, 2021

And one per tried reverse psychology.

No please sir I’m begging you this would own the libs too hard don’t do it 🙏 https://t.co/aiLVR3rVn4 — Adam Gurri (@adamgurri) October 13, 2021

