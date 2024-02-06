Donald Trump endorses Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins as 'America First Warrior'

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Louisiana 3rd Congressional District Rep. Clay Higgins in the Acadiana congressman's bid for a fifth term.

Trump announced his endorsement of the Lafayette Republican in post on his Truth Social account.

"Congressman Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) is a fantastic Representative for Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District!" Trump posed. "A former Law Enforcement Officer and U.S. Army Veteran, Clay is fighting to Uphold the Rule of Law, Secure our Border, and Stop Deadly Opioids from Stealing American Lives. Clay Strongly Supports our Great Military and Vets, Defends our Second Amendment, and Champions Energy Independence. "Clay Higgins is an America First Warrior, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Higgins has been one of Trump's fiercest allies in Congress and has supported Trump's false claim that he won the 2020 election.

The Lafayette Republican won his fourth term in a 2022 landslide victory with 64% of the vote against seven challengers.

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., speaks during a press conference on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with members of the House Freedom Caucus on July 14, 2023 in Washington, DC.

“America needs President Trump back in the White House," Higgins said in a statement. "We were stronger, safer and more prosperous during his presidency. I am honored to receive President Trump's strong endorsement. Together, we will win in 2024.”

Higgins' congressional profile has risen considerably during his current term after he secured the chairmanship of the Subcommittee on Border Security, Facilitation and Operations within the Homeland Security Committee.

It's a high-profile position from which Republicans have criticized Democratic President Joe Biden, who they believe is vulnerable on his handling of the U.S. southern border crisis with Mexico.

Higgins has described Biden's border policies as "treasonous" and was on the front line in leading the effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

