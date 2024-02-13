Donald Trump endorses North Carolina natives Lara Trump, Michael Whatley for RNC leadership

Wrightsville Beach native, NC State University graduate and wife of Donald Trump's son Eric, Lara Trump, has agreed to run for co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) with endorsement from the former president himself, according to a statement on Donald Trump's website.

Donald Trump also announced in the Feb. 12 statement that he wants Lara Trump to run alongside North Carolina native and chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party Mark Whatley, who's originally from Watauga County.

The former president's endorsement of his daughter-in-law comes after The New York Times reported that current chair Ronna McDaniel told Trump she plans to step down from her post after the South Carolina primary on Feb. 24.

Lara Trump is no stranger to politics or rallying constituents in North Carolina for her father-in-law. She has worked as a senior adviser for the Trump presidential campaign and rallied women voters for Trump. Her career portfolio also includes work in the media serving as a producer for Inside Edition and as a contributor for Fox news. Lara Trump's voice has also been heard in an opinion piece for the StarNews.

In the former president's statement, he said, "Lara is an extremely talented communicator and is dedicated to all that MAGA stands for. She has told me she wants to accept this challenge and would be GREAT!"

After endorsing Whatley, he said, "Michael has been with me from the beginning, has done a great job in his home state of North Carolina, and is committed to election integrity, which we must have to keep fraud out of our election so it can’t be stolen."

Despite being endorsed by the former president, Lara Trump and Whatley will still be required to run against any other candidates. Leadership positions in the RNC are voted on by RNC members.

The RNC organizes the party's national convention, solidifies the party's platform, fundraises and coordinates campaign strategies.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Donald Trump endorses Lara Trump, Michael Whatley for RNC chair