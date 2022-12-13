What is Donald Trump even doing?

41
Rafi Schwartz, Staff writer
·5 min read
Donald Trump.
Donald Trump. Illustrated | Getty Images

It's been one month since Donald Trump somberly rejected the stigma of his dual impeachments to declare his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, predicting during an announcement speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida that Americans would "overwhelmingly" back a second Trump presidency. Between then and now, Trump has had a turbulent few weeks, punctuated by a flurry of legal setbacks, reputational blows, and rising political headwinds in the face of his re-election bid. What he has not had, however, is anything resembling a traditional campaign rollout — or much of a campaign rollout to speak of. In fact, despite having initially bucked his advisers' recommendation to hold off on announcing his candidacy until later in this election cycle, Trump has largely eschewed the impression that he's running for office to begin with.

What has he been doing?

The travel-averse former president has largely stayed put at Mar-a-Lago, entertaining guests as the headliner at the American Freedom Tour Winter Gala — a for-profit organizer of Trump's non-campaign rallies — and inviting notorious antisemites to dinner. To the extent that the former president has made appearances outside the comfort of his private estate, it's been by video conferencing, pre-recorded messages, and Fox News interviews. Despite having been welcomed back to Twitter for the first time since his account was suspended in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Trump has kept his social media musings to his Truth Social site, where he recently called for — then denied calling for — the termination of the United States Constitution. According to The Washington Post, Trump's campaign claims it will begin holding events in earnest in the new year. One official from the former president's team told the paper that "We're still two years out. There'll be a time to do events and a time to do rallies."

Speaking with The Daily Beast, another Trump campaign official suggested that the delay in public-facing events is a deliberate decision by the team as it works behind the scenes to assemble staff.

"They're being methodical, looking at the numbers, planning the campaign, and recruiting the right team to execute the plan," the unnamed official explained. "Why would an announced candidate travel to a state where there is no leadership in place? Selecting and publicizing a cadre of key leaders in vital early primary states would be a significant accomplishment before Christmas."

Are Republicans satisfied?

While Trump's team may be hoping to project an image of deliberate planning, some in the GOP have taken the former president's relative absence as a baffling misstep and even a sign of weakness from the candidate himself.

"I think at this point in his nascent re-election campaign, they need to stop and regroup over the holidays," former senior Trump campaign adviser David Urban told Politico shortly after Herschel Walker's electoral defeat in Georgia's run-off election. "Since the announcement for his re-elect, I don't think that by any measurable standard you can say it's been going well. You've had unforced error after unforced error."

"The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of most of the GOP and his close advisers, largely out of frustration with momentum shifting to Ron DeSantis," Trump's onetime White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin told The Daily Beast. "Now he's several weeks into a presidential run with no real apparatus, zero message, and no events. So far, it's a spite-run and it's being received as poorly as one could expect."

Nevertheless, Trump campaign officials and backers have repeatedly insisted the delay between the announcement and actual campaigning is a deliberate choice by the former president.

"This is a marathon and our game plan is being implemented even though the presidential primary calendar hasn't been set yet and the 2022 midterm cycle just ended," campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Daily Beast, while MAGA Inc. super PAC boss Taylor Budowich echoed the same sentiment to The Washington Post:

"President Trump entered the race three weeks ago ready to win and he is going to do exactly that — no amount of wishful thinking from the media or consultant class will change it," he explained. "He's building one of the most ruthless and talented teams in American politics, and he is the only person in the country who is ready and capable of reversing America's decline."

But if that's the case, why announce his candidacy as early as he did? Why not wait until things were set, before telling the world of his intent to run?

Why now?

As multiple pundits and Republican insiders have theorized, Trump's campaign announcement may have been preempted by two separate, if congruent, factors. Writing in The Washington Post, longtime conservative activist George Conway — husband of perennial Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway — theorized that Trump's decision was prompted in large part by the former president's fear of criminal prosecution and his belief that running for, and achieving high office, will shield him. Moreover, Conway writes, Republican party delegate math means that "Trump can only be bested for the GOP nomination in a contest that's one-on-one from the outset." In essence, by declaring his candidacy early, Trump is hoping to scare off any potential rivals unwilling, as Conway put it, to risk their political futures by taking "a brutal mud bath" with Trump this time around.

Democrats seem to be of a similar mind. In a statement, Democratic National Committee spokesperson Ammar Moussa noted that "the list of reasons why this three-week-old campaign should contend for one of the worst launches in history is simply too long" to enumerate. Nevertheless, "Donald Trump's stranglehold on the MAGA party hasn't loosened. Trump's potential primary competitors' refusal to condemn Trump for breaking bread with antisemites or wanting to terminate the Constitution is a reminder the Republican Party remains firmly beholden to Trumpism and his extreme positions."

You may also like

7 scathing cartoons about Trump's call to suspend the Constitution

Will America ban TikTok?

Teens in crisis

Recommended Stories

  • The Trump Aide Caught Up in the Newsmax-Fox News Wars

    Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyThis reporting is one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Former Trump White House communications director Mercedes Schlapp has long been a familiar face in right-wing media. Rarely a day goes by when Schlapp, the wife of American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp, isn’t popping up on Fox News or the conserva

  • Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIn Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap.But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely.“Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic operative told The Daily Beast, “and she just pulled the pin.”While Sinema publicly framed her move as a critique of partisanship and

  • Musk's Twitter disbands its Trust and Safety advisory group

    Elon Musk's Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, the advisory group of around 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform. The council had been scheduled to meet with Twitter representatives Monday night. The council members, who provided images of the email from Twitter to The Associated Press, spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation.

  • GOP Congressman Wanted Trump to Invoke ‘Marshall Law’ to Stay in Office: Leaked Texts

    Mark Meadows texted with 34 lawmakers about overturning the 2020 election, including a confused Rep. Ralph Norman

  • Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

    Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax […]

  • Recount confirms Lauren Boebert narrowly held her House seat

    An automatic recount confirmed Monday that Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert won her reelection bid against Democrat Adam Frisch. The nail-biter race showed the congresswoman's combative style is wearying voters in her conservative Colorado district. Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced the results Monday evening.

  • Jan. 6 panel member Raskin says Greene would ‘be going to jail’ if she organized Capitol riot

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Monday said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would “be going to jail” if she had organized the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, firing back after Greene said that “we would have won” the attack if it had been planned by her and former White House adviser Stephen…

  • Meet 41-year old Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump-nominated Floridian who will pick the special master to weed through the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago

    Cannon previously ruled on a case involving House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and she dabbled in journalism.

  • Our democracy can’t do what’s needed — just look at our crumbling power grid

    Manchin bill would expedite critical power infrastructure via environmental deadlines and clear lines of authority to meet them, writes Common Good founder.

  • Musk, the Anti-Censorship Crusader, Allegedly Shadowbanned an Account Tracking His Private Jet

    The owner of a Twitter account that’s spent the past two years tracking billionaire Elon Musk’s flight location says his account is being “shadow banned.” That accusation comes despite recent public assurances from Musk that he wasn’t taking action against the account.

  • Congress aims to close off presidential election mischief and fraud with simple and bipartisan solutions

    Reps. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., center, and Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, right, take cover as protesters disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty ImagesPresidential elections are complicated. All 50 states and the District of Columbia hold simultaneous elections in November. The states and the district certify those results. But that’s not the end of it. When people cast votes, they’re actually voting for a

  • The New Landscape of the Abortion Fight

    The Supreme Court’s reversal of the 50-year-old decision in Roe v. Wade transformed the debate and politics around abortion in the United States, shifting battles to state courts and legislatures — and galvanizing a fresh wave of voters in the midterm elections who turned out more forcefully than ever to make abortion rights a winning issue. While the terms of the abortion conflict had been set for decades, the results of the elections so closely following the court’s decision now have both side

  • Jimmy Kimmel Uses White House Christmas Ornament For A Scorching Trump Burn

    The comedian said he found this year's holiday decoration "refreshing."

  • A nano-thin layer of gold could prevent fogged-up glasses

    A gold nanocoating could prevent your glasses from fogging up.

  • NFL betting: Oddly, with 4 weeks left, there's only 1 intriguing division race left

    Most of the NFL's division champions seem to be all but set.

  • White House: Musk's attack on Fauci is 'dangerous'

    STORY: Billionaire Elon Musk’s recent comments disparaging leading U.S. immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci drew fire from the White House on Monday.Musk appeared to suggest over the weekend criminal charges be brought against Fauci.He tweeted on Sunday “my pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” , a statement likely playing on the practice of clarifying pronouns in the LGBT community.As the tweet went viral, Musk wrote “truth resonates”.In another tweet later on, Musk claimed without evidence Fauci “lied to Congress” and the health expert funded pathogenic research that “killed millions of people”.The statements from Musk, CEO of Twitter and electric car maker Tesla, appear to mirror similar unfounded right-wing jabs against Fauci, mainly from Republican leaders.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to Musk’s comments on Monday.“These attacks, these personal attacks that we have been seeing are dangerous, on Dr. Fauci and other public health professionals as well. They are disgusting, and they are divorced from reality, and we will continue to call that out and be very clear about that. Again, these are incredibly dangerous, these personal attacks we are seeing.”Fauci has worked over 50 years in the government, and under seven U.S. presidential administrations.But his handling of the global health crisis, and his blunt assessments from the White House podium, have led to him becoming a villain among conservatives who object to vaccination, social distancing and masking that he suggested in order to limit deaths from the virus.Elon Musk has strong views against coronavirus lockdowns - he had lashed out against them in the past on Twitter - and he even called lockdown measures “fascist” during an earnings call in 2020.

  • A Fast-Growing Network of Conservative Groups Is Fueling a Surge in Book Bans

    The Keller Independent School District, just outside of Dallas, passed a new rule in November: It banned books from its libraries that include the concept of gender-fluidity. The change was pushed by three new school board members, elected in May with support from Patriot Mobile, a self-described Christian cellphone carrier. Through its political action committee, Patriot Mobile poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into Texas school board races to promote candidates with conservative views on

  • Bad weather delays fuel from reaching busy Florida airport

    Airplanes flying into Orlando International Airport on Monday were encouraged to top off at airports they were coming from after recent bad weather prevented the delivery of reserve jet fuel, prompting fears that visitors could face delays. Airport spokesperson Carolyn Fennell said there have not been any major interruptions and that reserve fuel was being trucked in to Orlando International Airport, the nation's seventh-busiest airport. Storms along the Gulf Coast had prevented the reserve fuel delivery over the weekend.

  • Referee for Argentina vs. Netherlands World Cup Match Sent Home

    Following his controversial decisions in the heated Argentina vs. Netherlands match for the Qatar...

  • New Zealand imposes lifetime ban on youth buying cigarettes

    New Zealand on Tuesday passed into law a unique plan to phase out tobacco smoking by imposing a lifetime ban on young people buying cigarettes. The law states that tobacco can't ever be sold to anybody born on or after Jan. 1, 2009. It means the minimum age for buying cigarettes will keep going up and up.