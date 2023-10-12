Donald Trump expected back in NYC next week for fraud trial, where he’ll face Michael Cohen, source says

NEW YORK — Donald Trump is expected back in New York City next week, where he’ll face his fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen at his fraud trial, a source confirmed to The New York Daily News on Thursday.

The former president, who last week attended the first three days of his trial in the civil case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James, plans to come back next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to a source with direct knowledge of his plans.

Trump will be back in time for Cohen’s anticipated testimony. They haven’t seen each other since Cohen served three years in federal custody for paying porn star Stormy Daniels to stay silent about a 2006 extramarital liaison with Trump on the eve of the 2016 election. Cohen has since become Trump’s No. 1 nemesis, chronicling the misdeeds he committed and witnessed working as the former president’s personal lawyer in books and on his podcast “Mea Culpa.”

Cohen’s 2019 congressional testimony before the House Oversight Committee prompted AG James’ investigation into Trump’s habit of exaggerating the value of his namesake assets. He’s expected to be the star witness in Trump’s criminal case in Manhattan related to the hush money payment, headed to trial next year.

“It”s been five years since we have seen one another. Assuming I am even on to testify next week, I look forward to the reunion,” Cohen said in a statement to The News. “I hope Donald does as well.”

The Messenger first reported that Trump is coming back to the trial.