Will Donald Trump face John Adams justice or Frank Zappa justice?

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd gathered at the Landers Center in Southaven, Miss. on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

It is no longer a matter of should former President Donald Trump be prosecuted, but will he be prosecuted.

The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol is making the case – as you’ve probably heard Republican Rep. Liz Cheney say several times – that Trump’s attempt to strongarm Vice President Mike Pence into rejecting the Electoral College votes, overturn a valid election and hand the presidency back to Trump was both “illegal and unconstitutional.”

Meaning, criminal.

And that’s not his only problem. Some of his actions before the attack on Jan. 6 and after the attack on Jan. 6 could also be trouble for Trump. Let alone the case for fraud made at the hearing over the election defense fund for which Trump solicited donations and then didn’t use to defend squat.

So now what?

Will he be prosecuted?

A government of laws, not men?

John Adams, our second president, one of the Founding Fathers, wrote in an essay that a republic such as ours only works if it is “a government of laws, and not of men.”

That would make Trump the ultimate test of an axiom American school children hear from their first civics lesson, the one that says in the United States of America no one is above the law.

Except, for now, Donald Trump.

The online forum Just Security asked a number of former federal prosecutors if the evidence presented so far in the select committee hearings should cause the Department of Justice to pursue charges against Trump. (The committee says there is more to come)

Liam Brennan, a former federal prosecutor, said, “The Department of Justice has indicted many defendants with much less evidence than this. These revelations put great pressure on the DOJ and raise the question of whether our criminal law system holds any authority over the actions of a president.”

Stuart Gerson, former Acting Attorney General of the United States, added, “It is clear that Merrick Garland (the attorney general) would have grounds to seek indictments and would be able to deflect any argument that the participants in the seditious conspiracy lacked criminal intent.”

Less John Adams, more Frank Zappa

But will that happen?

Or are we living in an era that is less John Adams and more Frank Zappa?

You remember Frank, don’t you? The late-musician, composer and front man for The Mothers of Invention once said, “The United States is a nation of laws, badly written and randomly enforced.”

Part of the problem is that, in the worst possible way, Trump is unique.

Or, as Barbara McQuade, a professor at the University of Michigan Law School and a former United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan told the New Yorker, “I don’t think Congress ever imagined that a President would try to do what Trump is accused of doing. And so we don’t have a specific statute on the books that says, ‘You can’t pressure the Vice-President to abuse his authority to throw out the electors and substitute false ones,’ because I think no one ever imagined that would happen.”

'Influence by noise not sense'

And where would we find an unbiased jury?

Canada?

Mars?

Only one thing is certain. If Trump walks away scot-free from all of this one of John Adams' greatest fears will have come true. He said, “I fear that in every elected office, members will obtain an influence by noise not sense. By meanness, not greatness. By ignorance, not learning. By contracted hearts, not large souls.”

