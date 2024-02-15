Donald Trump faces another judgment day, this time in his $370 million civil fraud case

Donald Trump faces a possible nine-figure calamity Friday when a judge is expected to release his decision in the former president’s contentious New York civil fraud trial.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $370 million in penalties after Judge Arthur Engoron ruled last year that Trump had over-inflated the value of his real estate holdings – including the size of his own Trump Tower penthouse apartment – in order to get favorable bank loan terms.

Trump has without evidence attacked the proceedings as a politically motivated hit job orchestrated by a Democratic attorney general and judge, whom he has repeatedly lashed in public and on social media.

“This crooked judgement (sic) will be a dark and sad day for the justice system in New York State,” Trump wrote Wednesday in an all-caps post on Truth Social on the expected judgment, which is expected Friday.

Trump fears 'corporate death penalty' over fraud finding

The anticipated decision will come three weeks after a federal jury in Manhattan ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll in a defamation case.

And the ruling comes one day after a judge ruled that Trump will face criminal trial on March 25 in a separate New York case where he is charged with falsifying business records to hide hush money payments to an adult film actress and a former Playboy model.

The former president also faces state and federal criminal trials over alleged election interference and hoarding of classified documents.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in September that Trump had committed years of fraud in his financial statements.

The civil fraud trial in Engoron’s courtroom featured fiery testimony by Trump, attacks by the former president on the judge and his chief law clerk, and $15,000 in fines levied on the 2024 Republican frontrunner for violating gag orders.

Engoron ruled in September that the former president had fraudulently inflated his financial statements and will lose his New York business certificates − a decision Trump called the "corporate death penalty." An appeals court has put the business certificates order on hold.

Trump calls the fraud case 'election interference'

The judge’s ruling last year was followed by trial to determine what, if any, sanctions Trump, his two eldest sons, two Trump Organization executives and a number of business entities should face. James, the attorney general, pegged Trump’s illegitimate gains from the fraud at $371 million.

''The person in the room right now hates Trump," the former president said of James during a final statement to the court last month. ''This is partially election interference.''

"Control your client," Engoron told Trump’s lawyer.

Engoron's decision on Friday might hurt Trump's pocket book, but it won't damage him politically, said Hank Sheinkopf, a veteran New York political consultant.

"It does nothing to his presidential campaign," Sheinkopf told USA TODAY. "His intense support base will just see this as another attack on their leader and make them even more dedicated to him. Whatever bad happens to Donald Trump, he seems to survive very well."

Trump fraud trial ruling expected as $370 million fine looms