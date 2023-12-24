Donald Trump faces many signs of potential political trouble; here are a few of them

WASHINGTON - Most presidential candidates look for signs of trouble during campaigns - but none before Donald Trump saw the threats of criminal convictions and getting thrown off the ballot.

Legal problems may be the biggest threats to Trump's huge lead in Republican polls, as rivals urge voters to leave the drama of the Trump era behind.

Polls show that, so far, Republicans voters have rallied around Trump after a series of indictments in 2023; but he and aides have expressed concern that voters in 2024 may tire of all the drama and start to look at other candidates.

Trump has repeatedly attacked the prosecutions and lawsuits and urged voters to stick with him in upcoming caucuses and primaries.

"Crazy things can happen," Trump said Tuesday in Waterloo, Iowa.

As Trump and his rivals enter the 2024 election, there are at least three signs of trouble for the front-running former president.

Here are some of the things that can and will happen to Trump as he pursues the presidency again.

Adverse court rulings

The potential of legal trouble is all around Trump, and could pop up any time.

This past Tuesday, the Colorado Supreme Court stunned the political world by ruling Trump is ineligible for public office because of the insurrection by his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

The decision could conceivably keep Trump off the ballot in Colorado - inspiring other states to follow suit - but Trump attorneys are confident the Supreme Court will reverse the disqualification ruling.

In the meantime, Trump, his lawyers, and his campaign team must prepare for the possibility of as many as four criminal trials in a campaign year.

Two trials - one in Washington, D.C., and the other in Atlanta, Ga. - involved efforts to overturn President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election. There is also a New York state case about hush money payments and a Florida federal case about classified documents.

The D.C. trial was scheduled for March, but is on hold because of pre-trial motions.

The Trump legal team is seeking to delay all of the criminal trials until after Election Day on Nov. 5, and for good reason: A criminal conviction would transform the presidential race.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll this month reported that "some 31% of Republican respondents said they would not vote for Trump if he was convicted of a felony crime by a jury."

There is also a potentially damaging civil trial looming against the former president.

A second defamation trial for writer E. Jean Carroll, who won a $5 million judgement against Trump in May, is scheduled to start Jan. 15 - the same day as the Iowa caucuses, the start of the Republican nominating process.

Falling poll numbers; rising rivals

Trump's GOP rivals warn that his continued legal woes will eventually wear out voters who might start to consider alternatives.

Trump's rhetoric has also escalated, including describing political opponents as "vermin," saying migrants have "poisoned" Americans; and threatening to prosecute political opponents.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is moving up in New Hampshire primary polls, says voters want to move beyond the turmoil of the Trump era.

"Chaos does follow him," Haley told Fox News this week.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is banking on a strong showing in Iowa, has also said he would avoid the "chaos" of the Trump years.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is betting his long-shot candidacy on New Hampshire, is Trump's most outspoken critic on the campaign trail. He says Trump's legal problems and divisive rhetoric already render him unfit for public office.

Bad voter reaction

The ultimate bad sign for Trump would come from voters.

If Trump underperforms in the Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15, and DeSantis does better than expected, that will embolden opponents.

If Haley defeats Trump in the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23, that could totally change the race. Haley also has high hopes in her home state of South Carolina, which holds its Republican primary on Feb. 24.

If Haley does well in Iowa and wins in New Hampshire, "momentum will swing heavily in her favor pre-South Carolina," said Lara Brown, a political scientist and author of "Jockeying for the American Presidency: The Political Opportunism of Aspirants."

In that case, Brown said, "both DeSantis and Christie likely will drop out."

As they walk through a political minefield, Trump and his campaign aides said they are counting on a huge haul of delegates on March 5, the day of "Super Tuesday" primaries in more than a dozen states.

They hope to have enough delegates to clinch the nomination after a March 19 set of big-state primaries that include Florida and Ohio.

Even if he does that - criminal trials still loom.

If Trump is tried and convicted before the start of the Republican convention on July 15, his nomination could conceivably be challenged on the floor.

"Is one of our major parties going to nominate a convicted felon for president of the United States?" said Republican pollster Whit Ayres.

"I don't know and neither does anyone else," he said. "We haven't faced this kind of thing before."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump faces signs of political trouble; here are just a few