Donald Trump and family members sued by New York attorney general, accused of massive fraud

Reuters

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his adult children were sued on Wednesday for what New York state's attorney general called numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation, accused of misstating the values of real estate properties to obtain favorable loans and tax benefits. The lawsuit, filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, accused the Trump Organization of wrongdoing in preparing Trump's annual statements of financial condition from 2011 to 2021. It also named as defendants the Trump Organization - a family company that manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the world - as well as the former president's sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump.