Donald Trump and family members sued by New York attorney general, accused of massive fraud
New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in penalties among other restrictions for alleged fraud in the Trump Organization.
New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in penalties among other restrictions for alleged fraud in the Trump Organization.
The investigation is aimed at the real estate business of the Trump family, media outlets reported.
Attorney general James discusses equality of law
Forty-seven Minnesotans are accused in an alleged scheme to defraud a federal child nutrition program of $250 million that should have been used to feed children across the state during the peak of the pandemic.
IQ Fiber in Jacksonville has put its first round of customers online and is now aiming to expand its service area around and beyond Duval County.
"We look like we're laughing, having fun, but dying on the inside."
Instagram model Sumner Stroh claims the married Maroon 5 frontman asked if he could name his baby after her.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his adult children were sued on Wednesday for what New York state's attorney general called numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation, accused of misstating the values of real estate properties to obtain favorable loans and tax benefits. The lawsuit, filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, accused the Trump Organization of wrongdoing in preparing Trump's annual statements of financial condition from 2011 to 2021. It also named as defendants the Trump Organization - a family company that manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the world - as well as the former president's sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump.
The lawsuit, seeks a $250 million judgment and a prohibition on any of the Trumps from leading a company in the state of New York. James is referring her findings to federal prosecutors in Manhattan, who could open a criminal investigation into bank fraud, according to a footnote in the lawsuit.
Nevada has legal marijuana consumption and the city of Las Vegas has a number of dispensaries including some located just off the famed Las Vegas Strip. As a tourist, however, you can visit Planet 13 , MedMen, or another dispensary near the Caesars Entertainment , MGM Resorts International , and other major resorts on the Strip and make a purchase, but you can't legally smoke cannabis in your hotel room. In fact, it's technically only legal to actually consume your legal marijuana in a private residence which isn't all that useful for tourists.
State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, a Democrat representing Martha's Vineyard, called on the DOJ for a probe, saying the relocation was "morally criminal."
Fox NewsOn Hannity Monday night, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attempted to dismiss accusations that he engaged in a stunt when he flew about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week, instead claiming that President Joe Biden engaged in “the biggest stunt” by not going along with his predecessor’s immigration policies.While some have accused the governor of “political human trafficking,” Sean Hannity helped DeSantis portray his actions as acceptable to the public at large and welcomed by the migra
A Mississippi man was charged and held without bail for the execution-style murder of a Tupelo store clerk. Chris Copeland, 26, was charged with capital murder on Sept. 13 at the Tupelo Municipal Court. Copeland then hops over the counter and shoots Singh in the back of the head execution style.
PHILADELPHIA, September 21, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Comcast announced at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022 that Comcast Cable plans to double its network energy efficiency by 2030, cutting the electricity pe...
Donald Trump and his adult children were sued for fraud on Wednesday by New York state's attorney general, who for more than three years has conducted a civil investigation into the former U.S. president's business practices, court records showed.
Former White House senior adviser Hope Hicks denied former President Trump’s unsupported claims of election fraud following his 2020 election loss and told him to move on, according to a new book. The book, “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021,” set to be released Tuesday, reveals Hicks told a post-election Trump that he had…
The bill, intended to insure there's no repeat of Jan. 6, 2021, must also pass the Senate if it is approved by the House.
Trump attorneys have filed a response to the Justice Department asking an appeals court to overturn decision on special master.
The Bills blew out the Titans thanks to Stefon Diggs’ monster game, the Eagles handled the Vikings thanks to the defense and Jalen Hurts’ efficient game through the air and on the ground, and former Giants QB Eli Manning went undercover as a Penn State walk-on named Chad Powers…yes, you read that correctly.
The former president's business practices have been under investigation in his home state for years.
Mike McDaniel and Tyreek Hill have changed everything. This Dolphins franchise is shocking the NFL world. And so too is upstart quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.