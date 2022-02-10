  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Donald Trump’s Favorite Hillary Clinton Dig Comes Back To Haunt Him

Lee Moran
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Hillary Clinton
    Hillary Clinton
    American politician
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

Twitter users flipped Donald Trump’s “lock her up” chant for Hillary Clinton back on the former president following reports he took classified documents with him when he left the White House.

The term “lock him up” trended as critics recalled Trump’s repeated calls to imprison Democratic rival Clinton during the 2016 election over her use of a private email server for government business when she was Secretary of State.

“To borrow a line from a former president, ‘Lock him up,’” tweeted MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories