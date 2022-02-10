Donald Trump’s Favorite Hillary Clinton Dig Comes Back To Haunt Him

Twitter users flipped Donald Trump’s “lock her up” chant for Hillary Clinton back on the former president following reports he took classified documents with him when he left the White House.

The term “lock him up” trended as critics recalled Trump’s repeated calls to imprison Democratic rival Clinton during the 2016 election over her use of a private email server for government business when she was Secretary of State.

“To borrow a line from a former president, ‘Lock him up,’” tweeted MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan.

To borrow a line from a former president, ‘Lock him up.’ https://t.co/vwx226To8h — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 10, 2022

Trump has literally done everything he accused Hillary Clinton of doing during the 2016 campaign. #LockHimUp — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 10, 2022

Whoopsie!



I believe the correct chant is, "Lock him up!" https://t.co/a5zBKdKuGh — Bryan "Senate Office Invader" Schott (@SchottHappens) February 10, 2022

I’m struggling to find the right words … oh yeah, “lock him up!” https://t.co/PT5Ktf6AdE — David Baria (@dbaria) February 10, 2022

Breaking: Donald Trump took classified documents from the White House and hid them at Mar-a-Lago, National Archives has referred the matter to the Department of Justice. LOCK HIM UP! — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 10, 2022

If you ever chanted #LockHerUp and aren’t now chanting #LockHimUp you are, at minimum, intellectually inconsistent or had no clue what you were actually chanting about in the first place (psssssss it’s a cult). — Ryan Watts (@watts4congress) February 10, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

