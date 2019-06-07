Donald Trump finally gets his tour of duty

President Trump reported for duty this week, traveling to Britain for meetings with the royal family and then, after a round of golf, to Normandy, France, to join other world leaders to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion that turned the tide in World War II.

Like 12 U.S. presidents before him, Trump never served in the military before becoming its commander in chief. And like Bill Clinton, he relied on controversial draft deferments — five in Trump’s case — to avoid conscription and service on the battlefields of Vietnam. Given that biography, this week’s trip would require tact, grace under pressure, humility and, as it happened, a prayer.

Before leaving for London, Trump played a round of golf at his club in Sterling, Va., before making an impromptu visit to McLean Bible Church to “pray for the victims and community of Virginia Beach,” according to White House spokesman Judd Deere. Less than 48 hours earlier, a gunman had opened fire on his former co-workers at the municipal offices with two semi-automatic pistols, leaving 12 people dead.

But Trump, who has long touted himself as a “true friend” of the National Rifle Association, offered no such prayer. Instead, still wearing his golf shoes, khakis and USA baseball cap as he strode onstage, then removing said cap to reveal damp and disheveled hair, Trump himself proved the focal point of prayer.

“We stand right now on behalf off our president, and we pray for your grace and your mercy and your wisdom upon him,” pastor David Platt told his congregation, later explaining in an apology to his flock that he was notified of the president’s arrival only moments before and was told Trump “would like for us to pray for him.”

The next day, as Air Force One approached London, Trump made sure to remind its residents that he would soon be arriving for a delayed first state visit by insulting the city’s mayor.

.@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Trump went on to berate New York Mayor Bill de Blasio before turning his ire on CNN and its parent company AT&T over their unflattering coverage of his administration.

As his delayed first state visit to Great Britain got underway, Trump found time for name calling attacking Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over his belief that the president was not serious about imposing new tariffs on Mexico that both parties in Washington oppose.

Can you imagine Cryin’ Chuck Schumer saying out loud, for all to hear, that I am bluffing with respect to putting Tariffs on Mexico. What a Creep. He would rather have our Country fail with drugs & Immigration than give Republicans a win. But he gave Mexico bad advice, no bluff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

With grace, mercy and wisdom all feeling less tangible with every passing moment, the president threw in a jab at singer/actress Bette Midler.

Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

But the real headlines from Trump’s London sojourn would wait until Wednesday morning’s interview with Piers Morgan. In it, the president denied, in the face of video evidence, calling Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle “nasty,” dismissed Prince Charles’s warnings on climate change and said his ban of transgender soldiers from serving in the U.S. military was necessary “because they take massive amounts of drugs.” Pressed about his own lack of military service, Trump said he was making up for it as president by increasing military budgets.

“You were not able to serve in Vietnam because of a bone spur condition in your feet. Do you wish you’d been able to serve,” Morgan asked Trump. “Would you liked to have served your country?”