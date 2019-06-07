Donald Trump finally gets his tour of duty

President Trump reported for duty this week, traveling to Britain for meetings with the royal family and then, after a round of golf, to Normandy, France, to join other world leaders to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion that turned the tide in World War II.
Like 12 U.S. presidents before him, Trump never served in the military before becoming its commander in chief. And like Bill Clinton, he relied on controversial draft deferments — five in Trump’s case — to avoid conscription and service on the battlefields of Vietnam. Given that biography, this week’s trip would require tact, grace under pressure, humility and, as it happened, a prayer.
Before leaving for London, Trump played a round of golf at his club in Sterling, Va., before making an impromptu visit to McLean Bible Church to “pray for the victims and community of Virginia Beach,” according to White House spokesman Judd Deere. Less than 48 hours earlier, a gunman had opened fire on his former co-workers at the municipal offices with two semi-automatic pistols, leaving 12 people dead.
But Trump, who has long touted himself as a “true friend” of the National Rifle Association, offered no such prayer. Instead, still wearing his golf shoes, khakis and USA baseball cap as he strode onstage, then removing said cap to reveal damp and disheveled hair, Trump himself proved the focal point of prayer.
“We stand right now on behalf off our president, and we pray for your grace and your mercy and your wisdom upon him,” pastor David Platt told his congregation, later explaining in an apology to his flock that he was notified of the president’s arrival only moments before and was told Trump “would like for us to pray for him.”
The next day, as Air Force One approached London, Trump made sure to remind its residents that he would soon be arriving for a delayed first state visit by insulting the city’s mayor.
.@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019
Trump went on to berate New York Mayor Bill de Blasio before turning his ire on CNN and its parent company AT&T over their unflattering coverage of his administration.
As his delayed first state visit to Great Britain got underway, Trump found time for name calling attacking Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over his belief that the president was not serious about imposing new tariffs on Mexico that both parties in Washington oppose.
Can you imagine Cryin’ Chuck Schumer saying out loud, for all to hear, that I am bluffing with respect to putting Tariffs on Mexico. What a Creep. He would rather have our Country fail with drugs & Immigration than give Republicans a win. But he gave Mexico bad advice, no bluff!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019
With grace, mercy and wisdom all feeling less tangible with every passing moment, the president threw in a jab at singer/actress Bette Midler.
Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019
But the real headlines from Trump’s London sojourn would wait until Wednesday morning’s interview with Piers Morgan. In it, the president denied, in the face of video evidence, calling Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle “nasty,” dismissed Prince Charles’s warnings on climate change and said his ban of transgender soldiers from serving in the U.S. military was necessary “because they take massive amounts of drugs.” Pressed about his own lack of military service, Trump said he was making up for it as president by increasing military budgets.
“You were not able to serve in Vietnam because of a bone spur condition in your feet. Do you wish you’d been able to serve,” Morgan asked Trump. “Would you liked to have served your country?”
“Well, I wasn’t ever a fan of that war, I’ll be honest with you. I thought it was a terrible war; I thought it was very far away. You’re talking about Vietnam at that time — nobody ever heard of the country,” Trump replied.
Then Trump floated another explanation for skipping out on Vietnam.
“So I was never a fan. This isn’t like I’m fighting against Nazi Germany, we’re fighting against Hitler, and I was like a lot of people,” Trump said. “Now, I wasn’t out in the streets marching. I wasn’t saying I’m going to move to Canada, which a lot of people did. But, no, I was not a fan of that war.”
Morgan then obliged Trump with the opportunity to have his cake and eat it too, asking, “Would you like to have served generally, perhaps in another...”
“I would not have minded that at all. I would have been honored, but I think I make up for it right now. Look, $700 billion I gave this year and then $716 billion, and I think I’m making up for it rapidly.”
To recap, Trump said he didn’t serve in Vietnam because it was too far away, he didn’t agree with the aims of the war, no one had ever heard of the country anyway, it wasn’t as important as fighting Hitler and he’s making up to the country by shoveling cash to the U.S. military.
Having cleared that up, Trump headed on Wednesday to Ireland, where he suggested the country build a Brexit wall separating Northern Ireland, a part of Great Britain, from the Irish Republic, an independent nation.
“I think it will all work out very well, and also you with your wall, your border,” Trump told reporters in a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. “We have a border situation in the United States, and you have one over here. But I hear it’s going to work out very well here.”
Varadkar quickly corrected the president. “I think one thing we want to avoid, of course, is a wall or border between us.”
Fears over construction of a wall separating the two regions have stoked fears in Ireland of a return to the religious violence that plagued Northern Ireland for decades, and Trump, whether knowingly or not, had just poured salt on the country’s open wound.
On Thursday, with Normandy’s grave markers for fallen servicemen serving as a backdrop, Trump made more headlines with an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. Asked about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s leaked comments to Democrats eager to open impeachment proceedings that she’d rather see Trump “in prison,” the president opened fire.
“I think [Pelosi is] a disgrace. I actually don’t think she’s a talented person. I’ve tried to be nice to her because I would have liked to have gotten some deals done. She’s incapable of doing deals,” Trump said before returning to one of his favorite insults for women. “She’s a nasty, vindictive, horrible person.”
Once Trump gets going, there’s no stopping him, especially when egged on by his favorite anchors at his favorite network. Blasting special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election as “biased against me,” Trump went after Mueller personally, saying he “made such a fool out of himself” in his statement to reporters the week before.
The man he had attacked had earned a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart while serving his country in Vietnam.
Having attacked his fellow Americans on foreign soil, the president delivered a stirring tribute to the those who died on D-Day.
“Before the war, many had never ventured beyond their own community,” Trump said. “Now they had come to offer their lives half a world from home.”
For a moment, in fact, it seemed as though Platt’s Virginia prayer had been answered. Yet, when it was time for the world leaders gathered at Normandy to sign their names to a proclamation honoring the memory of those who died, Trump seemed to return to form.
Guess which world leader signed his name at the top, when everyone else signed at the bottom?! pic.twitter.com/XPM2lfQfEn— Stig Abell (@StigAbell) June 6, 2019
