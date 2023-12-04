Donald Trump Fires Back At Liz Cheney With Unexpected Confession About Eating

Donald Trump fumed on his Truth Social platform early Monday about a detail in former Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) new book.

In Cheney’s upcoming “Oath and Honor,” the former lawmaker said Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had told her he’d visited Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home in the aftermath of the U.S. Capitol riot — in what was essentially the first step towards the rehabilitation of Trump’s image among Republicans — because he’d been told Trump wasn’t eating.

“Mar-a-Lago? What the hell, Kevin?” Cheney asked, per CNN.

“They’re really worried,” McCarthy reportedly replied. “Trump’s not eating, so they asked me to come see him.” “What? You went to Mar-a-Lago because Trump’s not eating?” Cheney sought to clarify. “Yeah, he’s really depressed,” McCarthy answered.

Trump, in his Monday rant, attacked Cheney as “Crazy Liz Cheney, who suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome at a level rarely seen before.”

The Republican 2024 front-runner then said Cheney “writes in her boring new book that Keven (sic) McCarthy said he came to Mar-a-Lago after the RIGGED election because, ‘the former president was depressed and not eating.’”

“That statement is not true,” said Trump, basically rejecting McCarthy’s false claim with his attack on Cheney.

“I was not depressed, I WAS ANGRY, and it was not that I was not eating, it was that I was eating too much,” he continued. “But that’s not why Keven (sic) McCarthy was there. He was at Mar-a-Lago to get my support, and to bring the Republican Party together - Only good intentions.”

“Liz Cheney, on the other hand, went on to lose her seat in Congress by the largest margin for a sitting Congressperson in the history of the U.S. She then worked with others on the J6 Committee to delete and destroy the evidence and findings of the committee,” Trump concluded.

