Donald Trump fires the shot that begins the Republican civil war

Phil Boas, Arizona Republic

Donald Trump is the most unconventional president we ever elected, so it comes as no surprise he’s doing something wildly unconventional as he leaves office.

He’s starting a civil war. In his own party.

This won’t topple our republic, because Trump doesn’t command enough Republican support in state and federal governments to create a real crisis. Democracy is holding fast against his legal and extra-legal attempts to reverse the election.

The latest test of America’s tensile strength comes from Georgia, where Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger exposed Trump’s tawdry threat against him because Raffensperger refused to help the president overturn Biden’s victory in that state.

About a fourth of the GOP is with Trump

In a tape recording released to the Washington Post, Trump tries to bully Raffensperger and his attorney, but the two easily defy him, knocking down his phony conspiracy theories one by one.

After the call, Trump went to Twitter to punish Raffensperger, writing he “was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the ‘ballots under table’ scam, ballot destruction, out-of-state ‘voters’, dead voters, and more. He has no clue!”

Raffensperger pushed back. “What you’re saying is not true. The truth will come out.”

Soon the tape went public and Trump’s threats spilled across the nation’s front pages.

Because the president has no shame, he has chosen to try to tear down the citadel on the way out. He has recruited Republican members of Congress and the U.S. Senate to formally object to the Electoral College count. Some 100-150 House members and at least 12 senators have announced they will support the president's gambit.

Sen. Michael Bennet: GOP effort to overturn election is a threat to our Constitution

That still leaves about one-fourth of the GOP caucus in the House and three-fourths in the Senate who are expected to join Democrats and crush this insurrection. Trump’s gambit is “the political equivalent of barking at the moon,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

Some Republicans have spoken out

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Tucson International Airport, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

But the damage to the Republican Party will be substantial. Trump’s post-election plotting imperils the election of two Republicans running for U.S. Senate in the Georgia runoff. If they both go down, Democrats will control the U.S. Senate, House and White House. Goodbye, divided government.

Many Republicans have warned this could happen. If it does, Trump will be to blame and the more mannered Republicans will have a powerful argument for weakening his grip on the party.

“(It is) difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president,” said U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

Scott Jennings: In stimulus check and election fights, Mitch McConnell shows he's the last adult in D.C.

Former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan went him one better: “It is difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic and anti-conservative act than a federal intervention to overturn the results of state-certified elections.”

“This is bad for the country and bad for the party,” said U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska.

Republicans are making a serious mistake challenging the electors, wrote U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. “Such objections set an exceptionally dangerous precedent, threatening to steal states’ explicit constitutional responsibility for choosing the president and bestowing it instead on Congress. This is directly at odds with the Constitution’s clear text and our core beliefs as Republicans.”

The GOP will pay, but so will Democrats

None of this resistance absolves the GOP.

The party will and should pay a price for nominating and electing Trump to the White House. His four years of erratic governance cost him reelection, and his destructive final days will likely cost Republicans many elections to come.

Meanwhile the disparate parts of the party will battle over its future when Trump is gone. What does conservatism mean in our modern world? What are its core principles?

Trump, to quote Robert Oppenheimer’s timeless recitation from the Bhagavad-Gita, is “The destroyer of worlds.” He has laid waste to the American political landscape. The Reagan Revolution is over. The conservative party will never be the same.

New Republican voices will begin to define the future. And they could feel the cold gale of voters for many years to come.

The Republican civil war is here. That may warm Democrats, but they should not grow too confident. All of American politics are as volatile as they've been since the Sixties. And with Trump gone to unite Democrats in their hatred, their own civil war is in the offing.

American politics is reinventing itself. And judging by the present, it’s going to be painful to watch.

Phil Boas is editorial page editor of The Arizona Republic, where this column originally appeared. Follow him on Twitter: @boas_phil

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Trump fired the shot that started the Republican civil war

