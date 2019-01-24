Trump forced to postpone State of the Union until government shutdown ends

Donald Trump has said he will wait to deliver his State of the Union speech until after the partial government shutdown is over, admitting it is the “prerogative” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to disinvite him from addressing Congress.

The president had initially suggested he would make “alternative” arrangements for Tuesday’s address.

But in a series of late tweets, he admitted “no venue could compete” with Congress and that he would wait to give the State of the Union in “the near future”.

Mr Trump said: “As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed.

“She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative – I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over.

“I am not looking for an alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber. I look forward to giving a ‘great’ State of the Union Address in the near future!”

Ms Pelosi responded on Wednesday night, also on Twitter, saying: “Mr President, I hope by saying “near future” you mean you will support the House-passed package to #EndTheShutdown that the Senate will vote on tomorrow.

“Please accept this proposal so we can re-open government, repay our federal workers and then negotiate our differences.”

Earlier in the day, Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives floated the idea of ending the partial government shutdown by giving Trump most or all of the money he seeks for security along the Mexican border but for items other than the wall he wants.

As a shutdown that has left 800,000 federal workers without pay hit its 33rd day, Pelosi effectively disinvited Trump from delivering the annual State of the Union address in the House chamber until the government is fully opened.

The president triggered the shutdown last month by demanding $5.7bn for the wall, opposed by Democrats, as part of any legislation to fund about a quarter of the government.

Additional reporting by agencies