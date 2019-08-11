Donald Trump and former aide Anthony Scaramucci engage in Twitter war

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's latest Twitter battle is with one of his most famous former aides: Anthony Scaramucci, aka "the Mooch."

Responding to a Trump attack of the previous night, Scaramucci warned Sunday that Trump will likely turn on the whole country just as he has turned on him.

"For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President," Scramamucci wrote. "Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t pass the 100% litmus test."

He added: "Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country."

In a pair of tweets late Saturday night, Trump noted that Scaramucci served an infamous 11 days in 2017 as White House communications director, and "now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on 'President Trump.'"

Yet "he knows very little about me," Trump said.

Touting his accomplishments in office, Trump said he made Scaramucci's career: "Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!"

Trump didn't specify what inspired his criticism, but Scaramucci has been very critical of Trump's recent trip to El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, to meet with survivors of last weekend's mass shootings.

Describing Trump's visit to an El Paso hospital in particular as a "catastrophe," Scaracmucci cited video showing the president talking about himself and his crowds as much as he did comforting survivors, first responders and medical personnel.

“Maybe he’ll tweet something negative about somebody for saying he didn’t do well," Scaramucci said Thursday on MSNBC. "But the facts are he did not do well on the trip because if the trip is being made about him and not the demonstration of compassion and love and caring and empathy for those people, then it becomes a catastrophe for him, the administration, and it’s also a bad reflection on the country.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump and former aide Anthony Scaramucci engage in Twitter war