Donald Trump fraudulently inflated his income by up to $2.2bn, New York lawsuit claims

Donald Trump faces a $250 million judgment and a ban on doing business in New York - AP

The New York attorney general suing Donald Trump for fraud has claimed the former president inflated his income by up to $2.2 billion (£1.73 billion) in one year to convince banks to lend him money on more favourable terms.

Letitia James said the lawsuit does not need to go to trial in October because there is a “mountain” of evidence.

The claim, filed last year in the State Supreme Court in Manhattan, seeks a $250 million judgment and a ban on Mr Trump and his three children doing business in New York.

In court papers made public Wednesday, Ms James urged Judge Arthur Engoron to issue an immediate verdict endorsing her claim that Mr Trump and his company defrauded banks and business associates by lying on financial statements about his wealth and the value of his assets.

Ms James’s office argued Mr Engoron must only answer whether Mr Trump’s annual financial statements were false or misleading, and whether he and the Trump Organisation used those statements while conducting business transactions.

Letitia James, New York's attorney general - AP

“The answer to both questions is a resounding ‘yes’ based on the mountain of undisputed evidence”, Ms James’ special litigation counsel Andrew Amer said in a 100-page summary judgment motion.

Therefore, Mr Amer argued, no trial is required to determine that Mr Trump, the Trump Organisation, and other defendants, “presented grossly and materially inflated asset values” in the financial statements and then used those statements “repeatedly in business transactions to defraud banks and insurers”.

“At the end of the day this is a documents case, and the documents leave no shred of doubt that Mr Trump’s (statements of financial condition) do not even remotely reflect the ‘estimated current value’ of his assets as they would trade between well-informed market participants,” Mr Amer wrote.

The civil lawsuit is yet another case in the Republican frontrunner’s long list of trials and legal headaches.

Mr Trump has been indicted four times. It has been less than a week since he surrendered Fulton County Jail and had his now infamous mugshot taken in relation to allegations he plotted to overturn the 2020 election.

The lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial on 2 October in state court in Manhattan. Mr Engoron has scheduled a Sept 22 hearing on Ms James’ request.

Even if Mr Engoron rules in her favour on the fraud claim, he would still preside over a non-jury trial on other claims in the lawsuit if it is not settled.

Ms James’ office said evidence shows Mr Trump inflated his net worth by up to 39 per cent, or more than $2 billion, in some years.

They said Mr Trump’s “blatant and obvious deceptive practices” included overstating the size and value of his homes in Florida and New York and marking up the value of unsold condominiums and rental space.

Allegations include overvaluing the worth of the Trump Tower by nearly $323 million in 2019.

Mr Trump’s lawyers argued the “crusade” against Mr Trump should be thrown out, claiming most of the loans in question were received too long ago to be considered by a court. Mr Trump previously claimed the lawsuit was part of a “politically motivated Witch Hunt” led by Ms James and other Democrats.

Mr Trump answered questions in the lawsuit for seven hours at Ms James’ office in April before the lawsuit was filed, where he refused to answer all but a few procedural questions.

Two of Mr Trump’s children who have worked as company executives, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Mr Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, was initially named as a defendant, but a state appeals court dismissed her from the case in June after determining that allegations against her were barred by the state’s statute of limitations.

The Telegraph approached representatives for Mr Trump and the Trump Organisation for comment.

