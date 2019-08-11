Donald Trump fuels conspiracy theories about Jeffrey Epstein's apparent suicide

Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide in prison on Saturday has launched new conspiracy theories online in a saga that has provided fodder for them for years.

Fuelled by Epstein’s ties to princes, politicians and other famous and powerful people, online theorists quickly offered unsubstantiated speculation - including some retweeted by President Donald Trump - that Epstein’s death wasn’t a suicide, or it was faked.

That chatter picked up on the conjecture that resurged after Epstein’s July 6 arrest on allegations that he orchestrated a sex-trafficking ring designed to bring him teenage girls. Some of his accusers have described being sexually abused by the wealthy financier’s friends and acquaintances.

The combination created fertile ground for theories and misinformation to breed on social media.

Epstein, 66, had been denied bail and faced up to 45 years behind bars on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges unsealed last month. He had pleaded not guilty and was awaiting trial next year.

His relationships with Mr Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew were at the centre of those online rumours and theories, many of which question what politicians knew about Epstein’s alleged sex crimes.

Mr Trump retweeted a message from conservative actor and comedian Terrence K. Williams, who suggested Epstein’s death might be linked to Mr Clinton. Williams also questioned how Epstein could have died by suicide if he had been on suicide watch.

The claim is completely unsubstantiated, and, according to reports, officials say Epstein had been placed on suicide watch last month but then taken off within a week.

Clinton spokesman Angel Urena responded on Twitter: “Ridiculous, and of course not true — and Donald Trump knows it. Has he triggered the 25th Amendment yet?” The 25th Amendment spells out a process for the president’s cabinet to remove him from office.

Ridiculous, and of course not true — and Donald Trump knows it. Has he triggered the 25th Amendment yet? https://t.co/Pa8M8pAenr — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) August 11, 2019

Many theories have already been easily debunked.

For example, days after his arrest online memes and Facebook statuses wrongly claimed the Obama administration, in order to protect former President Clinton, forged a once-secret deal in 2008 in Florida that allowed him to plead guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution to avoid more serious charges. The deal was actually executed before President Barack Obama took office, under former President George W. Bush.

Meanwhile, a manipulated photo , shared by thousands on Twitter and Facebook, falsely claimed to show Epstein with Mr Trump and a young Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter.

Both Mr Clinton and Mr Trump have denied being privy to Epstein’s alleged scheme.

Mr Urena said the former president "knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York." He said that, in 2002 and 2003, Mr Clinton took four trips on Epstein’s plane with multiple stops and that staff and his Secret Service detail travelled on every leg.

Hey @realDonaldTrump, you were friends with Jeffrey Epstein and were at parties with him. His death happened under your watch. Before you tweet out conspiracy theories, you may want to first talk with your AG Bill Barr and your head of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. https://t.co/YZXV8oaAKS — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 10, 2019

Mr Trump has acknowledged knowing Epstein but said he "had a falling out with him a long time ago."

Other Epstein theories floating online have been darker, especially after Epstein was found injured on the floor of his cell last month with bruises on his neck. Some online commentators described it as a "murder attempt."

"Men in high places want Epstein dead," one Twitter use wrote.

Other politicians also took to social media to question the circumstances.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the state where some of Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse crimes took place, suggested the possibility that others might have been involved in Epstein’s death when he called on corrections officials to explain what happened at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Manhattan.