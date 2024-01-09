Donald Trump Fuels Instant Fact Check With Latest Ridiculous Lie

Donald Trump’s latest untruth received a swift fact check on X (née Twitter).

The Republican 2024 front-runner claimed gas is now selling for “5, 6, 7 and even $8 a gallon” during an interview with former Fox News host Lou Dobbs that aired Monday on LindellTV, the platform founded by MyPillow CEO and longtime Trump ally Mike Lindell.

Attorney Ron Filipkowski shared the clip of Trump’s false claim on X and a reader-added community note was soon added to the post.

It read, “GasBuddy finds not one single station in their database of ~150,000 gas stations at $8 per gallon.”

In fact, according to the American Automobile Association, the national average price on Monday was $3.077 per gallon. An AAA press release last week also noted that “like holiday decorations, gas prices are coming down.”

Trump says gas is $8 a gallon. pic.twitter.com/w349ntSPHS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 9, 2024

It’s not the first time Trump has wildly exaggerated gas prices in a bid to stir anger against President Joe Biden.

The four-times-indicted former president made the same claim during a 2024 campaign rally in Iowa last month.

“Gasoline prices are now 5, 6, 7 and even 8 dollars a gallon,” he said. “By contrast, under the Trump leadership, my leadership, inflation was nonexistent, and we had gasoline down to $1.87 a gallon.”

Related...