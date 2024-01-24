Donald Trump Fumes At Nikki Haley: 'I Don't Get Too Angry, I Get Even'

Ex-President Donald Trump fumed at former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Tuesday despite his victory in the New Hampshire GOP presidential primary.

Delivering remarks at his election victory party in Nashua, Trump seemed peeved that Haley decided to stay in the GOP presidential race despite finishing second in the Granite State.

“Who the hell was the impostor that went up on stage and claimed a victory? She failed badly,” Trump said of Haley, even though Haley had congratulated him on his win minutes earlier at her election night party in Concord.

“Let’s not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night,” he added.

As he was introducing Vivek Ramaswamy, a rival-turned-supporter who joined him on stage, Trump called him “the only person more angry than, let’s say me,” before quickly adding, “I don’t get too angry, I get even.”

A short time later, after Ramaswamy delivered remarks for less than a minute, which was all the time Trump announced to the crowd he would allow, he again turned to the topic of Haley. Only this time, he decided to throw in mockery about Haley’s appearance.

“You can’t let people get away with bullshit,” Trump said of Haley. “And when I watched her in the fancy dress ― that probably wasn’t so fancy ― come up, I said, ‘What’s she doing? We won.’ She did the same thing last week,” he added, referring to the Iowa caucuses, where Haley finished third.

Haley’s campaign responded by mocking Trump for spending his “entire speech ranting and raving” about the second-place finisher.

“His angry rant was filled with grievances and offered the American people nothing about his vision for our country’s future,” Haley’s communications director Nachama Soloveichik said in a statement. “This is why so many voters want to move on from Trump’s chaos and are rallying to Nikki Haley’s new generation of conservative leadership.”

