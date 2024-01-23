Donald Trump gag order: Appeals court refuses to hear any more about it

WASHINGTON – A federal appeals court on Tuesday refused Donald Trump’s request for a do-over on a gag order imposed on the 2024 Republican frontrunner in his federal election interference case.

The court's refusal came as voters hit the polls in New Hampshire's first in the nation primary, where Trump was heavily favored to win.

The case is one of two where the former president has been ordered not to criticize government lawyers or court staff, and both decisions were upheld on appeal. Tuesday's decision represents another loss as Trump tries to litigate the ground rules for how the federal election interference trial, scheduled to begin March 4, will be conducted. He is charged with trying to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

Going after judges and potential witnesses on social media

After he was indicted in August, Trump posted social media attacks on potential witnesses in the case, Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith and the presiding judge.

In response, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered participants in the case not to make public statements that “target” each other, court personnel or “any reasonably foreseeable witness.”

ormer president Donald J. Trump speaks at a campaign rally at SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH, on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Trump appealed and the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the bulk of the order. Everyone involved in the case was prohibited from commenting publicly on the special counsel, court staff or their relatives with intent was to interfere with the case, according to Judge Patricia Millett's opinion, writing for a three-judge panel.

Trump asked for the full circuit of as many as a dozen judges to rehear the case, but the court refused. The judges rejecting his request were Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan and Judges Karen Henderson, Millett, Cornelia Pillard, Robert Wilkins, Gregory Katsas, Neomi Rao, Justin Walker, Michelle Childs, Florence Pan and Bradley Garcia.

Katsas, Rao and Walker were appointed by Trump.

Trump, who has pleaded not guilty in four pending criminal cases, has criticized government lawyers for what he calls political persecution. Maneuvers in the court cases come as he remains the leading Republican candidate to become the party's nominee for a return to the White House.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Appeals court rejects Donald Trump request to reconsider gag order