Donald Trump, GOP look to settle score with Democrats, media over Mueller investigation

WASHINGTON – Emboldened by special counsel Robert Mueller's finding that there was no collusion with Russia in the 2016 election, President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are going on offense over the issue as he heads into next year's campaign.

After Attorney General William Barr's summary of Mueller's conclusions exonerated Trump on the question of collusion, White House aides and Trump surrogates came out swinging in an effort to discredit Democratic critics, the media and the Justice Department over the now-completed 22-month probe.

Trump described Mueller's probe as an "illegal take-down that failed" and urged "somebody" to look into the origins of the collusion allegations. On Thursday, he will have a chance to tout the outcome and press his criticisms when he heads to Michigan for one of the first rallies of his reelection campaign.

"After all this politically commissioned investigation has put Trump associates through, it's clear the bogus inquiry requires scrutiny," said Michael Caputo, a former Trump campaign aide. "If there is no investigation to get to the bottom of this, there is no real justice in America at all."

Nearly 500 witnesses, 675 days: The Mueller investigation by the numbers

Post-Mueller report: Senate moves to investigate the Russia probe

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said that both he and the president would continue to hammer Democrats and reporters who promoted what they regard as a bogus conspiracy theory of a conspiracy with Russia.

"I wish they would slow down one bit and say, 'I'm sorry,'" Giuliani said. "We're going to keep demanding that."

Democrats disagreed with Trump's claim of full vindication. The Mueller investigation did not "exonerate" the president of obstruction, although it did not conclude that he had done so, according to Barr's four-page summary.

Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said that after reviewing the report, they determined there was not enough evidence to establish obstruction of justice.

Democrats have demanded the full Mueller report and questioned whether political motivations played a role in Barr's determination to clear Trump on obstruction of justice.

The impact on 2020: Donald Trump takes victory lap over Mueller result. Will it help him in 2020?

The rest of the Mueller report: DOJ offers no clue when full report could be released; House leaders want it April 2

Trump on offense

Combined with claims of vindication emanating ever more loudly from Trump's orbit, some White House aides have criticized individual Democrats – most notably Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee – while others have called for additional investigations into how and why the Justice Department began its probe into Russia in the first place.

The strategy "is a bracketing attempt to extinguish any hope that congressional Democrats will continue to try to use this to damage the president over the next 18 months," said Ron Bonjean, a longtime GOP political strategist.

Trump allies have raised the prospect of an investigation into the Justice Department and contend that the president was the victim of a "witch hunt," even though House Republicans spent months investigating similar questions and found no direct evidence the department's conduct was motivated by politics.

Vindication?: Mueller’s report found no Russia collusion, but vindication remains elusive for Trump

Schiff: Republicans call for Rep. Adam Schiff to resign, step down from intelligence committee

'Classic frame-up'

"What they should really be investigating is who started all this," Giuliani said Monday, echoing what has become a leading refrain for Trump surrogates. "This was a classic frame-up. It didn't come out of thin air."

Trump wants to "definitely find out how all this happened, so it won't happen again," Giuliani said. "He has said, publicly and privately, that this should not happen to a future president."

As of yet, there has been no indication that the White House is weighing action to punish the FBI or to use exoneration on collusion to interfere with separate investigations into Trump's business dealings that are being led by state and federal prosecutors in New York.