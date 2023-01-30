Donald Trump’s Gross VP Criteria?

Jezebel

On Friday, Ronna Romney McDaniel won her fourth term as chair of the Republican National Committee, and one of her first orders of business was to pass a resolution pledging that the party would get even more aggressive on abortion. The RNC resolution urges Republicans to “go on offense” on abortion in the 2024 election cycle and calls for state and federal lawmakers to “pass the strongest pro-life legislation possible,” such as bans on abortion at about six weeks, when embryonic cardiac activit