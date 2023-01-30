Donald Trump’s Gross VP Criteria?
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) might have her sights set on the White House, but an ex-aide to Mike Pence says the former president’s shallowness might keep her away.
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) might have her sights set on the White House, but an ex-aide to Mike Pence says the former president’s shallowness might keep her away.
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesTalk about an insurance policy. Republicans may have finally found an ingenious way to ensure that everyone in America rallies around Donald Trump’s second term, should he win in 2024: Vice President Marjorie Taylor Greene.“The amazing thing about the concept of Marjorie Taylor Greene being Donald Trump’s vice president is that you would actually have someone who would make you worried that Donald Trump might have a heart attack,” qu
The former aide's comments come after a recent report suggested that Greene is ambitious about being Trump's choice for vice president.
The new House speaker took a rhetorical question from Fox News' Mark Levin and made it weird.
On Friday, Ronna Romney McDaniel won her fourth term as chair of the Republican National Committee, and one of her first orders of business was to pass a resolution pledging that the party would get even more aggressive on abortion. The RNC resolution urges Republicans to “go on offense” on abortion in the 2024 election cycle and calls for state and federal lawmakers to “pass the strongest pro-life legislation possible,” such as bans on abortion at about six weeks, when embryonic cardiac activit
The chronicles of shamelessness, part infinitude.
Rep. George Santos has delivered a few House floor speeches, even as he continues to face demands that he resign his seat after lying about his background.
Bannon and Lake took election denial to new extremes in a recent interview.
Scott Jenkins, sheriff of Culpeper County, Va., is one of a large number of so-called 'constitutional sheriffs' in the U.S. Eva Hambach/AFP via Getty ImagesA gun control law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois in January 2023 immediately faced opposition from a group key to the law’s enforcement: sheriffs. They are county-level, locally elected public officials who run jails, provide courthouse security, and, in many counties, are the primary providers of law enforcement services. In Illino
The woman accused of repeatedly stabbing an Asian American teenager in the head earlier this month has been suffering from “severe mental illness,” according to her lawyer. The incident took place on a Bloomington Transit bus at the intersection of West Fourth Street and the B-Line Trail at around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 11, according to reports. Billie R. Davis, 56, was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene.
Over 1,200 styles qualify, including gems from New Balance, Asics, Adidas, Skechers and more.
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
George Santos' ex-boyfriend, Pedro Vilarva, also questioned Santos' claim that his mother died as a result of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York.
The conservative commentator was triggered by the smallest thing.
A staffer filed a $9.4 million lawsuit accusing CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp of sexual assault. Republicans say they'll go to Schlapp's conference anyway.
Former President Donald Trump mocked electric vehicles during his rally in Columbia on Saturday.
A priestess of prevarication, Kari Lake borrows not from righteous pastors but from self-serving con artists like Jimmy Swaggart or Jim Bakker.
More than 50 migrants camped outside the Watson Hotel in Manhattan in protest on Sunday night as the city sought to move the single male migrants to a new shelter.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is probably not as sick as many would wish him to be, and it would be dangerous to overestimate the extent of the Kremlin leader’s health problems, Israeli military doctor Boris Bril has said.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is pledging to review the actions of former special counsel John Durham following reports of inappropriate handling of his probe into the investigation of former President Trump. Recent reporting from The New York Times detailed ethical concerns during the probe prompted numerous staff departures, including concerns over former Attorney General Bill Barr’s involvement…
WASHINGTON – A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act. The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to enact and enforce minimum school teacher […]