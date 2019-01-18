Donald Trump’s gushing praise of Vladimir Putin under fresh scrutiny after Michael Cohen allegations

Donald Trump's ties to Russia are again under the spotlight after reports emerged alleging he directed his estranged ex-lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about his company’s plans to build a new Trump Tower in Moscow.

According to law enforcement sources who spoke to Buzzfeed News, the president instructed his one-time confidant to say negotiations over the proposed construction project had been curtailed much earlier in 2016 than they actually were.

Since May 2017, special counsel Robert Mueller and his team have doggedly investigated ties between the Trump camp and the Kremlin to determine whether America’s former Cold War foe attempted to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election to win the White House for its preferred candidate.

Mr Mueller has secured the co-operation of ex-national security advisor Michael Flynn, former campaign manager Paul Manafort and now Cohen in exchange for more lenient sentences after they were charged with an array of misdemeanours, financial and diplomatic, exposed by his investigators.

A backdrop to all this has been Mr Trump’s personal admiration for Russia’s authoritarian president Vladimir Putin. Below is a collection of the billionaire's statements about his Kremlin counterpart, from the campaign trail to the Oval Office.

2013

While he was still best-known as the host of the NBC reality show The Apprentice, Donald Trump visited Moscow in November 2013 to host the Miss Universe Pageant, a trip on which the events recorded on the mythical “pee tape” are said to have occurred.

In advance of his jetting out, Mr Trump said he had invited President Putin to attend the gala and speculated on whether the strongman would “become my new best friend”.

Do you think Putin will be going to The Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow – if so, will he become my new best friend? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2013

He praised Mr Putin for his criticising the long-standing notion of “American exceptionalism” on CNN on 13 September 2013: “You think of the term as being fine, but all of sudden you say, what if you’re in Germany or Japan or any one of 100 different countries? You’re not going to like that term. It’s very insulting and Putin really put it to him [President Barack Obama] about that.”

In October, he told Larry King Mr Putin had done “a really great job outsmarting our country” and told David Letterman that he himself had done “a lot of business with the Russians” and that Mr Putin was “a tough guy”.

Interviewed by MSNBC ahead of the pageant, he said: “I do have a relationship [with Vladimir Putin] and I can tell you that he’s very interested in what we’re doing here today... He’s probably very interested in what you and I are saying today, and I’m sure he’s going to be seeing it in some form, but I do have a relationship with him and I think it’s very interesting to see what’s happened.”

2014

Subsequently reflecting on the ceremony in an interview with Fox and Friends on 10 February 2014, Mr Trump commented: “When I went to Russia with the Miss Universe pageant, [President Putin] contacted me and was so nice. I mean, the Russian people were so fantastic to us.”

“I’ll just say this, they are doing – they’re outsmarting us at many turns, as we all understand. I mean, their leaders are, whether you call them smarter or more cunning or whatever, but they’re outsmarting us. If you look at Syria or other places, they’re outsmarting us.

A month later, he returned to the same show to discussion Russian aggression in Ukraine.

“Well Mitt Romney was so right [in calling Russia “a geopolitical foe”], and nobody knew how right he was going to be, and you look at Obama’s response and just take a look at what’s going on... Syria was propped up by Russia. Syria’s now back in their fold 100 per cent and that whole deal is coming to an end because Russia’s taken over.

“Russia is not strong economically and we could do a lot of different things to really do numbers on them if we wanted to.”

No longer boasting of Mr Putin as an influential friend, preferring to use his flouting of international law as a stick with which to beat President Obama, Mr Trump told NBC’s Today Russia should face sanctions: ”We have to show some strength. I mean, Putin has eaten Obama’s lunch, therefore our lunch, for a long period of time.