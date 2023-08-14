Donald Trump hasn't landscaped his ex Ivana Trump's grave at his Bedminster golf course, and it's now overrun by an untidy mess of weeds: report

The grave of Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, is overgrown with weeds, per the Daily Mail.

Ivana Trump passed away last year and was laid to rest at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey.

Her headstone is barely visible in photos and a video of the site published by the Daily Mail.

The grave of Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, is now overrun with grass and weeds, per a new report from the Daily Mail.

Ivana Trump died on July 14, 2022, in her New York City townhouse. The New York City medical examiner said she died from blunt impact injuries to her torso, and ruled her death as an accident. She was laid to rest in a private family plot at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Months after her burial, photos of Ivana's poorly maintained grave were published by the Daily Mail. Her headstone was barely visible in the pictures, and appeared to be largely overrun by long grass and weeds.

A Trump official told the Daily Mail that a larger headstone will be laid after the soil and foundation have been given time to fully settle.

The Trumps got married in 1977 and had three children together: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. They got divorced in 1992 following Trump's affair with Marla Maples.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," Trump said in a tribute to Ivana after her death.

Insider reported in July 2022 that burying Ivana at the Bedminster golf course could be a way for the former president to get some tax breaks. Under the New Jersey state tax code, any land that is dedicated to cemetery purposes is exempt from all taxes, rates, and assessments.

But Trump's long considered the idea of building a grave site on the golf course. In 2012, the news site NJ.com said Trump thought about building a 19-foot-high, classical-style stone structure as a mausoleum for his family. The plan was scrapped after Trump faced opposition from city officials, who said the structure's design would be garish and out of place, per The Washington Post.

Representatives for Donald Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

