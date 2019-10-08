Donald Trump to Hillary Clinton: Run for president again! Clinton to Trump: Do your job!

WASHINGTON – Engaging in a favorite pastime, President Donald Trump taunted Hillary Clinton and the 2020 Democratic candidates on Tuesday by saying she should run for the White House again – only to have Clinton taunt back.

"Don’t tempt me," she tweeted at Trump. "Do your job."

She was responding to an earlier post in which Trump said: "I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren."

He also listed one "condition" of her renewed candidacy, saying Clinton should disclose the reason she deleted emails from her time as secretary of State for President Barack Obama.

Clinton responded a few hours later with her own taunting tweet.

Trump's hit came as he as under impeachment investigation for asking Ukraine's president to investigate another Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden.

