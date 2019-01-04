Donald Trump hits back after Democrat Rashida Tlaib uses expletive to call for his impeachment

WASHINGTON – A day after Democrats officially took over the House of Representatives – and one lawmaker profanely called for impeachment – President Donald Trump accused his newly empowered opponents of only wanting to remove him from office.

"How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%?" Trump tweeted.

Trump did not identify the inspiration for his impeachment tweet, but it came the morning after a new Democratic member of Congress – Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan – told supporters regarding Trump: “We’re going to go in and impeach the motherf***er."

As I have stated many times, if the Democrats take over the House or Senate, there will be disruption to the Financial Markets. We won the Senate, they won the House. Things will settle down. They only want to impeach me because they know they can’t win in 2020, too much success! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2019

New House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders have played down talk of impeachment, saying any discussion of such action would have to depend on the facts.

"I don't really like that kind of language, but more to the point, I disagree with what she said," said Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-New York, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, speaking on CNN. "It is too early to talk about that intelligently. We have to follow the facts."

During his morning tweet storm, Trump blamed Democratic election victories for recent losses in the stock market, but said "things will settle down."

He added: "They only want to impeach me because they know they can’t win in 2020, too much success!"

