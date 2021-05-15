Donald Trump ‘will hold first rallies this summer’ - six months after DC event which sparked Capitol riots

President Donald Trump speaks at the

Donald Trump is reportedly planning to hold his first political rallies since the event for supporters in Washington DC on 6 January which sparked the Capitol riots.

The former president is expected to appear at two events in June, and a third in July, although exact locations and dates are not yet known, insiders told The New York Post .

The New York Post reported that “the president’s team is in the process of selecting venues for a pair of events in June. A third rally is expected to take place around the July 4 holiday”.

The Independent has sought comment from Trump representatives.

The news has increased speculation as to whether the 74-year-old Republican, who was impeached twice but ultimately acquitted, is gearing up for a 2024 presidential run. Mr Trump has not confirmed he will run again but has hinted at the possibility.

He recently moved his political headquarters to his New Jersey golf club from Mar-a-Lago, which closes during the summer due to Florida’s high temperatures.

The announcement of potential rallies comes after Republicans voted you oust Representative Liz Cheney from her role as chair of the party’s House Conference for publicly stating her belief that Mr Trump lost the election.

Since leaving office Mr Trump, who was banned from Facebook and Twitter, has repeatedly lied that the election was “stolen” from him in interviews and on his new blog.

Mr Trump’s theatrical rallies became a mainstay of his political campaigns and presidency, drawing thousands of fervent supporters.

He has not held one since January 6, 2021 when he spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington DC. Following that rally hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building in a violent attack which left five people dead including one Capitol police officer.

So far, more than 470 people have been charged with crimes including enterting a restricted building, disorderly conduct and assaulting law personnel.

The outgoing president subsequently faced an impeachment trial for the second time during his four years in the White House. He was impeached by the House of Representatives but acquitted in the Senate.

On 4 May, Mr Trump toldThe Daily Wire: “I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time. As you know, it’s very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement. You know, for campaign finance reasons, you really can’t do it too early because it becomes a whole different thing.”

He added: “Otherwise, I’d give you an answer that I think you’d be very happy with. So, we are looking at that very, very seriously, and all I’d say is stay tuned.”

