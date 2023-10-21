Donald Trump to hold rally in Hialeah night of 3rd GOP debate
While the Republican presidential candidates debate in Miami, Donald Trump will be holding a rally in nearby Hialeah on Nov 8.
While the Republican presidential candidates debate in Miami, Donald Trump will be holding a rally in nearby Hialeah on Nov 8.
The GOP field — minus the clear frontrunner — will meet in California on Wednesday night.
No one has emerged as a major Republican alternative to Trump, who holds a commanding polling lead. The central question of the GOP race, increasingly, is whether Trump will even face a credible challenge at all.
In another potential blow to former President Donald Trump, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro becomes the third defendant in the Georgia election interference case to plead guilty and agree to testify.
While their two chief Eastern rivals reloaded, cash-and-asset-strapped Miami worked the margins and did its thing, which is mostly just being the Heat.
The Republicans have now left the lower chamber of Congress paralyzed and unable to function for three weeks, and on Friday they were no closer to a resolution of the problem.
Andonovski is reportedly set to take the reins of the Current, which hasn't had a permanent manager since April 19.
Biden is now something of a wartime president. He shouldn't count on that overcoming his poor ratings on the economy.
Cozy socks = cozy feet = cozy life.
Both Democrats and Republicans are worried that the independent candidate could help the other side win next year as a spoiler candidate.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 294: Volkanovski vs. Makhachev 2.
The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.
It's become increasingly evident that two parallel AI universes are forming between the U.S. and China. While the U.S. has spawned notable players like OpenAI and Anthropic, China has its own emerging candidates. One of these foundation model developers, Zhipu AI, announced today that it has raised 2.5 billion yuan ($340 million) in total financing to date this year.
Like watching TV at dinnertime? Need an easy way to prop up your phone on the plane? This is the answer.
Week 7 is upon us! Matt Harmon and Kate Magdziuk tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip this weekend in our weekly fantasy viewer guide.
Elon Musk today said that X (formerly Twitter) is going to soon launch two new premium tiers, confirming previous reports and code sightings. The owner of the platform said that one tier will cost lower than the current $8 per month plan, but won't reduce ads. The other tier will be a more expensive one, which will remove all ads.
The North Carolina congressman is seen as a more palatable option for moderate Republicans.
The Federal Communications Commission officially began its effort to reestablish net neutrality at its monthly meeting today, with a proposed rule prohibiting broadband providers from favoring or throttling certain internet traffic. In its meeting today, the FCC voted 3:2 to put the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (or NPRM) up for public comment, after which it will go up for another vote in several months' time. "Safeguarding and Securing the Open Internet" is based on 2015's Open Internet Order, which classifies broadband as a "Title II" communication service, a distinction that has been debated for decades but ultimately makes perfect sense.
Points could be hard to come by in this crucial ACC matchup.
This new best seller is the latest Stanley product to go viral. It's, hands down, the best insulated mug out there and keeps drinks piping hot for over two hours.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 7.63% from 7.57% the previous week, Freddie Mac reported.