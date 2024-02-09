Donald Trump to hold rally in South Carolina on Saturday

Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in South Carolina on Saturday.

The “Get Out The Vote” event is happening at Coastal Carolina University in Conway. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the event will start at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available online.

