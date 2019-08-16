Donald Trump holds New Hampshire rally to tout economy amid market slide, recession fears

MANCHESTER, N.H. – President Donald Trump touted the nation's economy during a rally in New Hampshire on Thursday even as investors skittish over the possibility of a global slowdown have roiled markets and put the White House on defense.

Trump, who has visited the state only once before as president, is almost certain to harp on its low unemployment – New Hampshire had the fourth-best jobless rate in the country in June – to underscore an economic message central to his re-election.

"We are doing well with China despite the fact that they want to have you believe to the contrary," Trump told an enthusiastic crowd packed inside the Southern New Hampshire University Arena. "The tariffs are working."

But the president's visit came as his administration has sought to distance itself from wild market swings caused in part by fears of a worldwide recession and global trade wars. The Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst plunge of the year Wednesday, though the market returned to positive territory midday Thursday.

"Before the election, our factories were closing," Trump said. "Today our nation is stronger than ever before."

Trump's message clearly resonated with many in the audience.

“New Hampshire’s economy is thriving,” said Elizabeth Girarld, chairwoman of New Hampshire Young Republicans, pointing to lower unemployment figures under Trump.

In the crowd, Timothy Lahey, a 55-year-old from Wayland, Massachusetts, attending his first Trump rally, said the stock market slide is “just a little scare on the side of the Democrats wanting to believe there’s going to be a recession or something.”

“The economy is fantastic,” said Lahey, who works in the carpentry industry. “Everybody’s out and about. I have a house on Cape Cod. There’s plenty of action and plenty or tourists there.”

Marilouise Bunker, 68, an apartment manager from Putnam, Connecticut, also attending her first rally, said the economy is “great” and credited Trump’s deregulatory approach as the reason why.

“The stock market goes up and down. Something happens and they get scared and it crashes. It will come back.”

Around a thousand Trump supporters stood outside the Southern New Hampshire University Arena hours before the rally started. Chants of “USA! USA! USA” broke out and supporters listened to a country music band before the doors opened.

Carolyn Sires, 57, a physical therapist who operates her own practice, pointed to the economy as a driving issue for her support of Trump even amid the recent stock market struggles.

“I own a business in West Haven and I was really suffering and, not right away, but actually this year I feel it – the economy,” she said. “I’m giving not only raises and bonuses, I’m not worried anymore about making payroll. I’m not worried about giving incentive bonuses. I’m actually going to work without a worry and I love that.”

The president is ostensibly on summer holiday at his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J., but the trip to New Hampshire marks his second major public event this week. He also traveled to Western Pennsylvania Tuesday for a raucous, rally-like event.

He also has remained active on Twitter. In more than a dozen posts in the hours before the rally, Trump weighed in on the recent Philadelphia shootings, blasted two Democratic congresswomen he claimed "hate Israel & all Jewish people," defended his China tariffs and called attention to a New York Times editor who had been demoted.

