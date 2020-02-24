New Donald Trump immigration policy could ban thousands of African immigrants from US

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. – In Kansas City, Kansas, the Baraza African Cultures Center has been fielding calls from Nigerians and other African immigrants "highly concerned" about how an expanded travel ban that went into effect last week will affect their families.

And in New Jersey, Steve Nwaaogu, 38, was hoping the travel ban would be temporary, and that a petition to bring his 13-year old daughter from Nigeria to join him, his wife, and son in the United States will be processed and approved this year.

A new Trump administration immigration policy that went into effect Friday has some immigrant communities across the country expressing fear and concern about what happens next for their family members, many of whom will no longer be able to move legally to the United States after waiting years for visas.

“Some are people that came to this country because they were fleeing harm and danger and were so grateful to end up in the United States, and others came for education to build a real future for their families,'' said Andrea Khan, chief operating officer for the Baraza African Cultures Center, which serves refugees and other immigrant communities in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. "And for the country to turn around and do something like this, they are very much in shock, because that is not the America they know.”

The Trump administration announced the expansion of its controversial travel ban late last month, saying it would add immigration restrictions on citizens from Nigeria, Myanmar, Eritrea and Kyrgyzstan who want to live or work in the U.S. permanently. It also bars citizens from Sudan and Tanzania from the U.S. diversity visa program, also known as the “green-card lottery," which aims to diversify the immigrant population in the United States by selecting applicants from countries with lower rates of immigration.

The federal government cited security as the reason for expanding the travel ban to those countries, saying they had deficiencies in sharing terrorist, criminal or identity information.

“It is logical and essential to thoroughly screen and vet everyone seeking to travel or immigrate to the United States,'' said Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in a statement announcing the new restrictions. "However, there are some countries from whom the U.S. does not receive the necessary information about its travelers and, as a result, pose a national security or public safety risk that warrants tailored travel restrictions.”

Supporters of the Trump administration's tougher policies on both legal and illegal immigration applauded the travel ban.

“This is more directed at the governments than at the individual immigrants,’’ said Ira Mehlman, a spokesman for the Federation of American Immigration Reform or FAIR, a group that favors limiting immigration. “The individual immigrants are being put in this position by their own government’s refusal to cooperate and provide the necessary information, or their inability to do so.”

But Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, said the travel ban should end and not be expanded.

“President Trump is doubling down on his signature anti-Muslim policy – and using the ban as a way to put even more of his prejudices into practice by excluding more communities of color. Families, universities, and businesses in the United States are paying an ever-higher price for President Trump’s ignorance and racism," he said in a statement.

The ban does not affect citizens from those countries traveling on a tourist, student or foreign worker visas, but only those who seek immigrant visas to relocate to the United States and obtain legal permanent residency. Refugees, existing visa holders and those seeking special immigrant visas, which are granted to those who help the U.S. armed forces abroad, also won't be affected.

The Trump administration said the ban was limited to immigrant visas because it is more challenging to remove a person from the United States if they are admitted with an immigrant visa or green card approval if it's later discovered that they have terrorist connections, criminal ties or found to have misrepresented information.