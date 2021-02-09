Donald Trump impeachment trial: Senators shown CCTV footage of Mike Pence being rescued in Capitol riot - live updates

Prosecutors have shown harrowing security footage of Donald Trump's supporters breaking into the Capitol, including a previously unseen clip of Vice President Mike Pence being escorted to safety as the mob swarmed.

The mob was shown smashing windows and doors and searching menacingly for the vice president and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as overwhelmed police begged on their radios for help.

Mike Pence, who had been presiding over a session to certify Joe Biden's victory over Trump, is shown being rushed to safety, where he sheltered in an office with his family just 100ft from the rioters.

Choking back emotion, Madeleine Dean, the prosecutor, said: "So they came, draped in Trump's flag, and used our flag, the American flag, to batter and to bludgeon. I heard that terrifying banging on House chamber doors. For the first time in more than 200 years, the seat of our government was ransacked on our watch. I will never forget that sound."

Stacey Plaskett, another prosecutor, compared the attack on the Capitol to September 11, contrasting the "heroism" of United 93 passengers who gave their lives to protect the Capitol with Trump's supporters who attacked it.

01:16 AM

Analysis: Will videos be enough?

Senators of both political stripes watched in silence as previously unseen footage from inside the Capitol was played inside the chamber, Rozina Sabur writes from Washington.

The footage was played on a high volume for maximum effect and some senators even got out of their seats to get a better view of the screen. The chilling clips clearly had a lasting impact on some senators.

Republican Mitt Romney, who was shown running for safety down a hall in Congress, said he, like every other senator, was watching the video for the first time. Mr Romney told reporters he had no idea how close he was to the rioters.

"It tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes," he said. "That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional".

Senators were shown a clip of Mitt Romney running for safety - REUTERS

Republican senator Lisa Murkowski, a critic of Mr Trump, said: "I'm angry, I'm disturbed, I'm sad...We're reliving this. We lived it once and that was awful". She added: “I don’t see how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency”.

But other Republicans suggested the footage has done little to alter their position on Mr Trump's impeachment trial for "high crimes and misdemeanours". Senator Ted Cruz, a key Trump ally, said the presentation was "powerful and emotional", but he did not believe a direct link to Mr Trump, and therefore the case against the former president.

"They spent a great deal of time focusing on the horrific acts of violence that were played out by the criminals, but the language from the President doesn't come close to meeting the legal standard for incitement," he said.

12:43 AM

Trump 'left everyone in the Capitol for dead'

House impeachment managers are making the case that Donald Trump repeatedly failed to call off the rioters.

Joaquin Castro of Texas says Mr Trump did not deploy the National Guard or any other law enforcement to help overwhelmed Capitol Police on January 6 despite multiple pleas for him to do so.

Mr Castro says that despite the "bloodiest attack we've seen on our Capitol since 1812" unfolding on television, the president did not mention sending help or forcefully tell his supporters to stop the violence in the five tweets and video he posted online that day after the attack started.

Mr Castro added: "On January 6, President Trump left everyone in this Capitol for dead."

Joaquin Castro, the senator for Texas - GETTY IMAGES

12:21 AM

As riot grew, Trump 'only cared about stopping election count'

Impeachment managers are focusing on Donald Trump's silence on January 6.

David Cicilline, one of the prosecutors, said that the former president had a "breathtaking dereliction of duty" and violated his oath of office by failing to call off rioters.

Mr Cicilline noted that as senators were being evacuated, Mr Trump mistakenly called Utah Senator Mike Lee while trying to reach Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville to discuss contesting the counting of electoral votes.

Mr Cicilline says that while Mr Trump did not stop the attack or address it, his phone call made clear his focus was the same as the rioters': to stop the certification of the election and transfer of power.

11:38 PM

'The only person Trump condemned was Pence'

After a short recess, the trial resumes for the evening session.

The next prosecutor to speak is David Cicilline. He points to Mr Trump's silence during the attack and is expected to press home the president's weak response.

"Donald Trump did not once condemn this attack," Mr Cicilline says. "He did not once condemn the attackers.

"In fact, on January 6 the only person he condemned was his own vice president, Mike Pence, who was hiding in this building, with his family, in fear for his life."

11:15 PM

Analysis: Trump won’t like what he is seeing

This is an extraordinary professional case the Democrat prosecutors have put together, our US Editor Nick Allen says.

They’ve chosen to press a very tough line – not only that Mr Trump was reckless in directing a mob to the Capitol, but that he foresaw what would take place and did it anyway.

Mr Trump’s lawyers had hoped the nine prosecutors would “trip over each other”. But instead they have set out a very clear timeline, making especially good use of previously unseen CCTV. They have emphasised that there was a premeditated plot by some of the rioters to “assassinate” Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi.

And they have made a particular point of demonstrating how close the mob came to reaching senators. Previously unseen video shows Mitt Romney and Chuck Schumer both having close escapes. Senators are the jury and that may focus their minds.

Stacey Plaskett made use of new CCTV footage - AP

10:33 PM

'Imagine what they could have done'

Eric Swalwell now turns to the moment rioters broke into the Senate chamber, minutes after lawmakers had been escorted to safety.

He says how lucky senators were that they fled when they did, and shows images of rioters carrying zip ties, which appear to been brought with the intention of taking hostages.

“If the doors to this chamber had been breached just minutes earlier, just imagine what they could have done with those cuffs,” Mr Swalwell said.

Mr Swalwell then shows more footage of rioters attacking police, including a new video of them hitting officers with a bull horn and a Trump flag.

A rioter in the Senate chamber on January 6, holding what appear to be zip ties - GETTY IMAGES

10:09 PM

'I told my wife I loved her'

Eric Swalwell, another impeachment manager, now takes over.

The Democrat senator for California tells the trial how, fearing for his life as the Capitol was stormed, he sent a message to his wife.

"Uncertain what would happen next," he said, "I sent a text message to my wife: I love you and the babies, please hug them for me."

He says to the senators: "I imagine many of you sent similar messages."

Swalwell asked his wife to hug their children for him - REUTERS

09:58 PM

'Nancy.... Oh, Nancy'

Next, Stacey Plaskett shows frightening footage of rioters hunting for Nancy Pelosi in the Capitol building.

The rioters are stalking the halls and at one moment, one of them says: “Naaancy... Oh, Naaancy.”

09:50 PM

New footage of Pence being escorted to safety

The Senate is now being shown extraordinary footage of Mike Pence, the former vice president, being escorted to safety by security staff in the Capitol.

Mr Pence had been the target of the rioters' ire as they implored the vice president to overturn the election results and, in Donald Trump's words, "stop the steal".

Truly remarkable footage of Vice President Pence and his family being escorted out of the Senate chamber. President Trump was back at the White House, continuing to trash Pence, according to multiple people. pic.twitter.com/Vr3c5EBwTR — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 10, 2021

In another clip, senators are shown Officer Eugene Goodman turning Mitt Romney away from the mob, who were coming up the stairs behind him.

09:45 PM

Prosecutors dismiss claim that Trump wanted peaceful protest

Prosecutors are using footage of the rally Mr Trump headlined ahead of the riot on the Capitol to argue he incited the crowd.

Madeleine Dean says that one of Trump's key defenses is that he says during his speech: "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

But Dean says that was a "few seconds" in a nearly 11,000-word speech and that it was the "only time President Trump used the word peaceful or any suggestion of nonviolence." She says that wasn't the overarching message.

09:26 PM

Officers begging for help

After a short recess, Stacey Plaskett is back and laying out the case against Donald Trump. She is forensically revealing the response of law enforcement to the attacks on the Capitol, playing audio clips of officers' panicked cries to each other. In one clip, an officer begs for back-up and medical assistance.

Next she shows video footage of rioters kicking down fences and attacking officers before charging up towards the Capitol.

08:52 PM

'I will never forget that sound'

Impeachment manager Madeleine Dean is back at the lectern and she emotionally recalls the frightening moment when Donald Trump's supporters tried to break into the Chamber.

"Someone shouted up to us, 'duck!'" she said. "Then 'lie down'. Then, 'ready your gas masks'.

"Shortly after, there was a terrifying banging on the Chamber doors. I will never forget that sound."

“They came, draped in Trump’s flag, and used our flag, the American flag, to batter and to bludgeon,” she added.

Rep. Madeleine Dean chokes up while recalling the "chaos" & violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6



08:40 PM

Republicans: Prosecution case is 'predictable' and 'tedious'

Many Republicans appeared indifferent to the Democratic prosecutors' case that the former president incited the violent attack on the Capitol – and made clear they were unlikely to convict.

Senator Josh Hawley said the prosecutors' case was "predictable" and included information that was already public.

Mr Hawley has been one of the most vocal supporters of Mr Trump's baseless claims of election fraud. (A publisher cancelled his book deal over his false claims.)

Senator Ron Johnson, another close ally of Mr Trump, said the trial "is going to be pretty tedious". He said the two sides would be better served to make their case "in a couple hours, and be done with this".

Senator Jim Inhofe said Democrats have "put a real good team together", but said he didn't think anything had been said "by either side that has changed any votes".

Only six Republicans voted not to dismiss the trial on Tuesday, signaling that Democrats will struggle to get the the minimum of 17 Republican senators they need to convict Mr Trump.

Josh Hawley is a vehement defender of the former president - REUTERS

08:24 PM

Trump 'praised bus attack'

Now Stacey Plaskett turns to an attack on Biden supporters that she says demonstrates that Donald Trump wanted to incite violence.

She shows a clip to the Senate in which a Biden campaign bus was surrounded by Trump supporters driving trucks on a highway in Texas in November. In the video, trucks with Trump flags appear to attempt to run the bus off the road.

Ms Plaskett then shows Mr Trump's response to the violence, in which he appeared to praise the attackers, calling them "patriots".

08:11 PM

Where is Joe Biden?

President Joe Biden stressed to reporters in advance that he would not be watching the proceedings and his team's message is clear: Their focus is on the business of governing and not the historic events unfolding at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has dodged question after question about the trial, declining to offer Biden's opinion on the proceedings.

Joe Biden and Lloyd Austin, U.S. secretary of defence visited the Pentagon today - Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Bloomberg

Privately, White House aides note that the president would gain little politically from weighing in on the trial and that any comment he makes would draw the focus away from his predecessor's misconduct and onto Biden's own views.

And they say that, on a practical level, staying above the fray allows Biden to focus on his COVID-19 relief package and remain on cordial terms with Republicans as he tries to steer the $1.9 trillion bill through Congress.

07:59 PM

Violence was deliberately encouraged

Plaskett says she wants to “show” viewers that “the violence that occurred on Jan. 6, like the attack itself, did not just appear.”

“He knew who he was calling, and the violence they were capable of,” she says of Trump. “Make no mistake, the violence was not just foreseeable to President Trump, the violence was what he deliberately encouraged.”

07:52 PM

Proud Boys not condemned

Plaskett plays an infamous clip from the Presidential debates where Donald Trump refused to condemn the Proud Boys .

This is the video:

This will go down as the 2020 "Russia, if you're listening" moment.



07:48 PM

Trump deliberately incited riot

"Trump deliberately encouraged violence," Plaskett said.

His repeated statements about "fighting" are clear evidence of incitement, she added.

"He did not tell them no. He did the opposite. He praised and encouraged the violence so it would continue. He fanned the flames of violence and it worked."

07:45 PM

Stacey Plaskett is up

The new delegate from the US Virgin Islands says "because of truth, I am confident today, because truth and facts are overwhelming that our president incited a mob to storm the Capitol to attempt to stop the certification of a presidential election."

She calls the violence on January 6: "The bloodiest attack on this Capitol since 1814."

Stacey Plaskett on her way to the Senate - AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

07:39 PM

Trump's pressure on Pence

Lieu reads an extract from the Washington Post which says: "Trump told almost anyone who called him to tell him he could still win to call Pence.

"Pence at times was in the Oval Office when Trump called people to try and convince the vice president."

Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, speaks in the Senate Chamber - Senate Television/Bloomberg

07:33 PM

Ted Lieu steps up

"President Trump ran out of non-violent options to maintain power," says Ted Lieu, the Representative for California's 33rd congressional district since 2015.

He was born in Taipei, Taiwan and says he is the proud son of immigrants.

Mr Lieu runs through a series of Tweets sent by Trump from after the election attacking Senate Republicans, "because they would not pretend he had won."

07:26 PM

Georgia phone call played in Senate

Trump's call to Georgia's secretary of state under scrutiny.

"I just want to find 11,780 votes," he told Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Dean read aloud some of the threats that Raffensperger and his wife received after two recounts confirmed Biden’s win in the state.

Today, prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, have opened an investigation into Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the Southern state's 2020 presidential election results.

07:16 PM

Trump in "great" mood

Jason Miller, a senior Trump adviser, has appeared on Fox News, to say that the former president is in a “great” mood yet “there are a few things we need to tighten up” with the defence strategy, according to Katie Rogers, the New York Times White House Correspondent.

07:08 PM

Back in session

Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, says she is a "lawyer, mother, grandmother of three, with a fourth on the way and person of faith.

She says that Trump's efforts to retain the presidency included:

Ignoring adverse court rulings

Pressuring and threatening election officials

Attacking senators and members of Congress

Pressuring the Justice Department

Attacking Vice President Pence

06:55 PM

Elsewhere today

While the Senators break, take a look at how we got here, what happens next and what the future holds for Donald Trump.

06:42 PM

15 minute recess

There will now be a break for a quarter of an hour.

This has been a punchy start from prosecutors. There has been more video footage, and repeated messaging that Trump primed his supporters for violent action.

This was not done in secret. It was on social media, in speeches and in television interviews, the prosecutors say.

06:39 PM

Trump lied, says Senator

"Instead of accepting the results or pursuing legitimate claims, he told his base more lies.

"He doused the flames with kerosene. And this wasn't just some random guy at the neighbourhood bar blowing off steam. This was our commander in chief," Swalwell said.

06:30 PM

Trump sent a save the date

January 6 was the last day to stop the transition of power.

It was a save the date, Eric Swalwell of California says.

“Big protest in D.C. on January 6th,” Mr. Trump tweeted on Dec. 19, just one of several of his tweets promoting the day. “Be there, will be wild!”

Senators are shown tweets by Trump calling the election a scam.

Eric Swalwell - Senate Television/Bloomberg

06:24 PM

Death threat to Pelosi

Very real threats were made on January 6.

One alleged rioter said they wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker.

An affidavit filed in the US District Court alleges that a woman said: "We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin' brain, but we didn't find her."

06:09 PM

Texas senator addresses house

Joaquin Castro of Texas is up and says: "All of us in this room have run for election and it's not fun to lose."

"But to say the only way to lose is if the election was rigged or stolen? Have you ever seen anyone make the same claim about their own election?"

Trump made his base believe the election was stolen, he says.

"You don't just stop counting when one person is ahead. You count every vote."

Joaquin Castro at a House Intelligence Committee hearing - REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

06:01 PM

Election fraud claims baseless

Prosecutors hone in on "the big lie."

A video is played in which Trump says: "There won't be a transition of power, there will be a continuation."

He is accused of making repeated claims that the election was rigged.

"It will be the greatest rigged election in history" Trump said, six months before the election.

05:57 PM

The three phrases to remember

Joe Neguse wants Senators to remember three phrases Trump used repeatedly in the run-up to the riot:

"The Big Lie," which Neguse described as Trump's false assertion that the election was rigged.

"Stop the Steal," which Neguse said was an plea to Trump supporters to never concede.

"Fight like Hell to Stop the Steal," which Neguse described as a "call to arms"

"I respectfully ask that you remember those three phrases as you consider the evidence today," Neguse told senators.

05:46 PM

Speech was a call to arms

"The President used the speech as a call to arms," says Neguse.

"It was not rhetorical. They were primed."

A video is played where Trump says: "We will not let them silence your voices." The crowd chants back: "fight for Trump" and the President says "thank you".

He adds: "You'll never get your country back with weakness. If you don't fight like hell you won't have a country anymore."

Some of that speech is in the video below.

05:41 PM

Trump incited the violence, says Neguse

"When he saw the violence his contact was creating he didn't stop it. He incited it further," says Neguse.

"He didn't just say fight like hell. He told them where and when.

"He told them to march to the Capitol on the exact same day we were certifying the election results."

05:38 PM

Neguse speech well received

The BBC's North America Editor Jon Sopel says that Neguse is "emerging as a bit of a superstar in this Impeachment Trial."

That view is being echoed elsewhere.

05:36 PM

Trump created a 'no-lose situation'

"They did not just appear on January 6," says Neguse of the violent mob.

He says Trump sowed the seeds of discontent by saying he could only lose the election if it was stolen.

"He created a no-lose situation.

"Election fraud claims were the drumbeat to incite them."

Neguse then plays a video of Trump saying: "The only way we're gonna lose is with massive fraud."

05:32 PM

Joe Neguse takes over

Neguse is the youngest impeachment manager in US history, at 36.

He has been the Representative for Colorado's 2nd congressional district since 2019.

Neguse is the first Eritrean-American elected to the United States Congress and Colorado's first congressman of recent African descent.

He says that the riot was "predictable and forseeable" and that the mob did it "proudly openly and loudly" because they believed that they were doing it for Donald Trump.

"They even predicted that he would protect them, and for the most part they were right. He had the power to stop it, and he didn't."

36-year-old Joe Neguse in the Senate - Senate Television via AP

05:25 PM

Trump broke his oath

"You can't ride with the cops and root for the robbers," says Raskin.

He is pressing the notion that Donald Trump broke is presidential oath to protect the country.

Raskin repeatedly calls Trump the 'Inciter in Chief.'

05:21 PM

Warnings issued about graphic videos

Raskin warns that there will be violent, graphic videos shown by the prosecution.

05:17 PM

Jan 6 was a 'disgrace'

Raskin, quoting Trump, says he ordered the crowd to “fight like hell... and they brought us hell that day.”

He also picks up the line when Trump eventually asked people to leave, and said: "We love you. You're very special."

“He watched it on TV like a reality show,” Raskin said. “He reveled in it. He did nothing to help us.”

Raskin says: "This day will live as a disgrace in American history."

05:11 PM

We're underway

The prosecution, led by Jamie Raskin has 16 hours over the course of two days to lay out their case.

He says the evidence will show that Trump "was no innocent bystander."

"The Commander in Chief became the Inciter in Chief of a dangerous insurrection," said Mr Raskin.

He calls it "The greatest betrayal of the presidential oath in the history of the United States."

"When the violence came, he completely abdicated his duty as commander in chief to protect his government. He violated his oath of office. He incited the attack and he saw it coming. There was method in that madness."

Jamie Raskin - U.S. Senate TV via Reuters

04:59 PM

Lawyers and Senators filing in

CNN just asked Bruce Castor if former President Trump expressed his displeasure yesterday to him about his performance.

“Far from it,” Castor said.

Asked what he thought about his own performance, Castor said: “Only one person's opinion matters.” Asked if there would be any changes to the strategy, Castor said: “Not at all.”

Also asked if he would take the lead in the case now, David Schoen said: “Mr. Trump always gives good advice.”

Schoen would not say if Trump was upset but said that he did speak with him yesterday.

04:45 PM

What to expect today

Democrats prosecutors will show new security camera video depicting the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters as they open their formal case charging the former president with inciting insurrection.

Senior aides to the House of Representatives managers prosecuting the case said they will also argue that Trump's false claims of fraud in November's election laid the ground for the Jan. 6 assault.

Democrats played dramatic video of the Capitol attack on the first day of the trial in the Senate on Tuesday and plan to show more today.

"We will be using footage never seen before that shows a view of the Capitol that is quite extraordinary and a view of the attack that has never been public before," one senior aide said.

In an assault that stunned the world, the rioters stormed the Capitol in a futile effort to stop Biden's win, sending lawmakers into hiding and leaving five people dead, including a police officer.

Trump made multiple false assertions that he lost the election only because of widespread fraud.

"You're going to hear the provocation. You are going to hear how Trump inflamed his base leading up to it with his lies about the election being stolen; how they have to 'stop the steal.' He wanted a landslide," the senior aide said in a briefing before the trial resumes at noon (5pm GMT).

"Jan. 6 was the culmination of his conduct not a beginning of it."

04:30 PM

A headache in Georgia for the former President

Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, are investigating Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the Southern state's 2020 presidential election results, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has sent a letter asking state government officials to preserve documents, including those related to then-President Trump's call to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pressuring him to "find" more votes.

"This matter is of high priority, and I am confident that as fellow law enforcement officers sworn to uphold the Constitutions of the United States and Georgia, our acquisition of information and evidence of potential crimes via interviews, documents, videos and electronic records will be cooperative," said the letter dated Feb 10.

04:24 PM

Who are Trump's lawyers?

Neither had met before, but the lawyers selected by Mr Trump after a whirlwind turnaround of his legal counsel were said to be confident, tough and media-trained criminal case experts.

Who are David Schoen and Bruce Castor?

David Schoen, left, and Bruce Castor Jr - Andrew Harnik/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

04:08 PM

Donald Trump furious with legal team

Donald Trump was “borderline screaming” at his lawyer’s “disorganised” performance in the Senate yesterday, as his impeachment trial defence team praised a graphic video attacking the former President.

Holed up in his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the 74-year-old was reportedly infuriated at Bruce Castor's opening argument, in which he admitted that he was supposed to speak second, but that the legal team "changed what we were going to do on account that we thought that the House managers' presentation was well done."

Two sources close to the former President told CNN that he was “deeply unhappy” and “borderline screaming” at his television while his lawyers argued that an impeachment trial for a non-sitting president would be unconstitutional.

Read the full article here.

03:50 PM

Nick Allen in Washington analyses overnight activity

Could it be a case of “Et tu, Mitch?”

Mitch McConnell, the wily Republican leader in the Senate, has let it be known he still sees this as a vote of conscience. Republican senators are not being whipped to vote for acquittal.

Furthermore, he has made clear that voting last night that the trial was unconstitutional -as 46 Republican senators did - does not preclude them from voting to convict at the end of the case.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell - AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Mr McConnell himself voted that the trial was unconstitutional. But he is said to be undecided on conviction or acquittal, waiting to hear the evidence.

Mr McConnell did not pass judgment on Mr Trump’s legal team’s opening effort, but it is safe to assume he was not impressed. The Democrat prosecutors got stellar reviews.

If Mr McConnell we’re to start leaning toward conviction it could mark a seismic shift. Where he goes many Republican senators follow. An acquittal verdict might not be quite as in the bag as Mr Trump thinks.

03:34 PM

