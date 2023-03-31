What was Donald Trump indicted for? Will he go to jail? What you need to know.

A New York grand jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump. It's the first time a former president has been charged criminally in American history.

The charges have not been made public, but a grand jury has been investigating hush money payments made to two women who claimed to have sex with Trump before his term in the White House.

Trump’s attorneys confirmed the move and vowed to fight it. And Trump shared a statement criticizing what he called “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."

Here’s a look at USA TODAY’s coverage and what you need to know about the historic indictment.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office acknowledged late Thursday that Trump’s lawyers had been notified.

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender… for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal,” a spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected.”

– Bart Jansen, Josh Meyer and Kevin Johnson

An indictment is not the same as an arrest; it's a formal charge of a crime, while an arrest is when a person is taken into custody.

Glenn Kirschner, a former prosecutor, previously told USA TODAY that authorities often negotiate the surrender of a high-profile defendant like Trump to avoid the spectacle of a “perp walk” in which the person is paraded before the media as they enter the courthouse or police station.

“There will be no reason to cuff him and walk him into police headquarters to be booked," Kirschner said. “There will still be a mug shot, fingerprints and lots of paperwork filled out as part of the booking process. So we will see a mug shot of a former President of the United States but I do not think we're going to see a perp walk.”

– Ella Lee, Sarah Elbeshbishi and Josh Meyer

Trump will be treated – to some degree, anyway – just like any other defendant in the criminal justice system.

Underscoring the unprecedented nature of the case, it is expected that Trump will be accompanied through the process by his Secret Service detail, as former presidents are afforded such protection for life.

Getting Trump to the courthouse could be another matter entirely.

Given his special stature, Trump's first appearance could be a relatively calm event, with special efforts made by prosecutors and police to shield him from the kind of "perp walk" that authorities sometimes force other defendants to endure. That means a march – often in handcuffs – past the throngs of New York media. In some cases, some defendants have chosen to be taken into custody that way in an effort to make a statement about their arrest and the charges against them.

– Josh Meyer

The indictment against Trump hasn’t been unveiled, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating hush-money payments before the 2016 election totaling $280,000 to silence two women who claimed to have had sex with Trump.

Legal experts have said the charges under New York law could include a misdemeanor for falsification of business records, for allegedly calling the payments legal fees, linked to a felony for a campaign finance violation because of the benefit to Trump’s presidential campaign.

– Bart Jansen

Former Trump financial chief Allen Weisselberg cut ties with defense lawyers at the urging of the former president’s firm in the face of mounting concerns the attorneys were willing to entertain overtures from Manhattan prosecutors seeking the executive’s cooperation in their investigation of Donald Trump, two people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

– Kevin Johnson, Josh Meyer, David Jackson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What does trump indictment mean? Key facts