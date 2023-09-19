Donald Trump was indicted in New York. Here's what we know so far.
A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on felony charges. The indictment is sealed and the charges are not public yet. Here's everything we know so far.
In a span of five months this year, former President Donald Trump was indicted on a total of 91 felony counts across four separate criminal cases. As hearings and trial dates are set, here's a guide to some of the legal terms you may hear.
The former (and possibly future) president will be on trial through Election Day 2024 and beyond. Are Americans ready for what that means?
Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in to authorities Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he will be booked on charges stemming from his attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
At the first GOP presidential primary debate, Republican candidates sparred over former President Trump’s mounting criminal indictments and chose sides on who should be held accountable in the January 6 fallout.
