Donald Trump Initiated the Dumbest, Most Scripted, Fake Government Shutdown In History

Wes Messamore

By CCN.com: Friday Donald Trump announced the government would reopen for three weeks, giving federal employees a reprieve from the month-long government shutdown, which has been the longest in history.

It may be that the federal government’s credibility has been permanently damaged by the partisan dysfunction that left 800,000 federal employees without pay for a month while many services were closed to the public.

Even when there are general strikes in an industry during clashes over wages or working conditions between organized labor unions and ownership/management, the interruption in productivity is only confined to one company or one industry.

Why Did the Government Shutdown Take Place?


Read the full story on CCN.com

.